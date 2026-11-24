Poland Warns Ukraine Peace Deal Won’t End Russian Sabotage in Europe
(MENAFN) A potential peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine would not bring an end to Russian sabotage activities across Europe, Poland’s minister responsible for intelligence services warned, cautioning that Moscow’s covert operations could continue regardless of a diplomatic settlement.
In an interview published Tuesday by Politico, Tomasz Siemoniak said suspected Russian operations had escalated in recent months, increasingly focusing on critical infrastructure, including transport systems, communications networks and military facilities.
“It is hard to imagine that a peace agreement would change the Russian leadership's stance or stop it from carrying out these operations,” Siemoniak said.
His warning comes amid growing security concerns in Poland following a series of airspace violations. A suspected Russian drone crossed into Polish airspace overnight Monday during Russian attacks on western Ukraine, just days after three Russian cruise missiles reportedly entered the country's airspace.
Siemoniak explained that some of the suspected operations were designed to undermine military supply routes and logistical support for Ukraine. He added that Russia was also seeking to pressure European governments through intimidation, fuel uncertainty and erode public backing for Kyiv.
According to the Polish minister, these objectives are not exclusively linked to the ongoing conflict and are likely to remain in place even if diplomatic negotiations succeed in ending the war.
He also highlighted the growing complexity of identifying and evaluating the threat, warning that simply counting incidents no longer provides an accurate picture of the scale of the danger. Arson attacks targeting warehouses and commercial facilities remain a major concern, while potential assaults on railway infrastructure could result in mass casualties.
Poland has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence agencies of organizing sabotage operations on its soil, particularly against infrastructure involved in delivering military assistance to Ukraine.
In October, Polish authorities alleged that Russian intelligence services were behind an arson attack targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure south of Warsaw. Two Turkish nationals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Moscow has consistently rejected accusations of involvement in multiple sabotage incidents that Western governments and intelligence agencies have blamed on Russia.
Meanwhile, diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine remain ongoing. European governments have maintained that any eventual peace agreement must go beyond ending hostilities and include safeguards addressing the continent's long-term security.
Adding to concerns about Russia's future intentions, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Monday that Moscow's wartime economic machinery would not necessarily be dismantled following a peace agreement, stressing that Russia would continue to pose a security challenge to Europe.
In an interview published Tuesday by Politico, Tomasz Siemoniak said suspected Russian operations had escalated in recent months, increasingly focusing on critical infrastructure, including transport systems, communications networks and military facilities.
“It is hard to imagine that a peace agreement would change the Russian leadership's stance or stop it from carrying out these operations,” Siemoniak said.
His warning comes amid growing security concerns in Poland following a series of airspace violations. A suspected Russian drone crossed into Polish airspace overnight Monday during Russian attacks on western Ukraine, just days after three Russian cruise missiles reportedly entered the country's airspace.
Siemoniak explained that some of the suspected operations were designed to undermine military supply routes and logistical support for Ukraine. He added that Russia was also seeking to pressure European governments through intimidation, fuel uncertainty and erode public backing for Kyiv.
According to the Polish minister, these objectives are not exclusively linked to the ongoing conflict and are likely to remain in place even if diplomatic negotiations succeed in ending the war.
He also highlighted the growing complexity of identifying and evaluating the threat, warning that simply counting incidents no longer provides an accurate picture of the scale of the danger. Arson attacks targeting warehouses and commercial facilities remain a major concern, while potential assaults on railway infrastructure could result in mass casualties.
Poland has repeatedly accused Russian intelligence agencies of organizing sabotage operations on its soil, particularly against infrastructure involved in delivering military assistance to Ukraine.
In October, Polish authorities alleged that Russian intelligence services were behind an arson attack targeting Starlink satellite communications infrastructure south of Warsaw. Two Turkish nationals were subsequently arrested in connection with the incident.
Moscow has consistently rejected accusations of involvement in multiple sabotage incidents that Western governments and intelligence agencies have blamed on Russia.
Meanwhile, diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine remain ongoing. European governments have maintained that any eventual peace agreement must go beyond ending hostilities and include safeguards addressing the continent's long-term security.
Adding to concerns about Russia's future intentions, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Monday that Moscow's wartime economic machinery would not necessarily be dismantled following a peace agreement, stressing that Russia would continue to pose a security challenge to Europe.
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