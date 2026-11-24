Lecturer in Media, Communication, and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds

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I am a lecturer in Media, Communication and Cultural Studies at the School of Media and Communication at the University of Leeds, having studied American Studies, particularly literary, cultural, and film studies prior to doing research primarily on film and television. I am working on my first monograph, titled Fragmentation, Neoliberalism and Gender on TV: Serial Self-Replacement (Edinburgh University Press), which examines 'self-replacing' subjects in US-American dark comedy-dramas such as Severance, Made for Love, Russian Doll, and Undone, in the context of cultural anxieties around perpetual self-optimisation. My work has. been published in Critical Studies In Television, The Journal of Gender Studies, and the European Journal of Cultural Studies, and I have contributed to several edited book collections.

–present Lecturer in Media, Communication, and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds

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