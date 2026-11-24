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A gala concert dedicated to the 50th birthday of Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Teyyar Bayramov was held at the Muslim Magomayev Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall in Baku.

The concert brought together prominent Azerbaijani performers, including People's Artists Nazakat Teymurova, Gulyaz Mammadova, Samir Jafarov and Mansum Ibrahimov.

The programme also featured Honoured Artists Arzu Aliyeva, Ilkin Ahmadov, Ramil Gasimov and Elnur Zeynalov, alongside tar player Aliaga Sadiyev and kamancha performer Khayyam Mammadov.

Other performers taking part in the anniversary concert included Ayten Maharramova, Mahabbat Safarov, Fuad Azizade, Mireli Sarizade, Gulzar Farajova, Ravana Amiraslanli, Khayal Huseynov and Habil Ismayilov.

The concert brought together leading representatives of Azerbaijan's mugham and traditional music scene to celebrate Bayramov's 50th birthday and his contribution to the country's musical heritage.