MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

JPMorgan and other major precious metals traders have completed their first transactions involving a new form of digital gold in London.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), JPMorgan, HSBC and StoneX completed their first transactions last week using fractional ownership rights in physical gold bars.

Although the transactions remain at the pilot stage, experts believe the successful implementation of the new system could become one of the most significant changes to the structure of London's gold market in recent years.

WGC Chief Executive Officer David Tait described the development as a historic milestone for the gold market.

"For the first time, leading financial institutions have transferred fractional ownership of physical gold, settled it and used the asset as collateral through actual transactions," he said.

Hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of gold are traded in London every week. These transactions play a crucial role in establishing benchmark prices for the global precious metals industry.

Mark Amline, global head of physical commodities at JPMorgan, said that easily transferable gold based on fractional ownership and protected against the insolvency risks of intermediary financial institutions could enable wider use of the metal in financial markets, including as collateral.

Meanwhile, Asian financial centers are seeking to increase their share of global gold trading. Hong Kong launched a pilot of a new gold settlement system modeled on London's earlier this year, while Singapore has announced several initiatives in the sector, including gold custody services for central banks.

Trading in unallocated gold is cheaper and more convenient than dealing in large bars weighing 400 troy ounces. The model allows traders to reduce storage costs and buy and sell gold in precise quantities.

However, the system also has drawbacks. Gold holders remain exposed to the credit risk of the bank holding the metal, while paper-based ownership claims generally cannot be used as collateral.

Currently, five banks provide gold custody services and operate the existing settlement infrastructure in London: Citigroup, ICBC Standard Bank, UBS Group, HSBC and JPMorgan, the market's largest participant.

According to an October report by Bloomberg, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are also seeking to join this limited group of financial institutions.