MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in an interview with Bloomberg, Ukrinform reports.

According to the president, Ukraine will seek a robust package of U.S. military aid and tougher sanctions on Russia if no peace deal acceptable to Kyiv is reached

“There must be such a level of support for Ukraine and such sanctions that they send a clear signal to the Russians,” he said.“It's time to sit down at the negotiating table and end the war.”

U.S. envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are pressing for a peace accord“as soon as possible” and ideally by January, Zelensky said. Ukraine risks facing demands for significant concessions, he said, while Putin shows no sign of readiness to end the war.

“There's a desire to move very quickly, both we and the Russians understand that,” Zelensky said.“We understand what the price might be. We very much want peace too, but not at Ukraine's expense alone.”

Zelensky urged Ukraine's allies to step up supplies of interceptors for Patriot air defense systems to deter Russian ballistic missile attacks, as he bemoaned acute shortages and delivery delays.

“Please cover our needs for at least the whole of December,” he said.“Why? Because I'm still counting on being able to find, so to speak, a new approach to the new Congress in January or February.”

Hegseth yet to approve transfer of Patriot missiles already allocated to Ukraine – FT

According to Zelensky, delivery of 48 Patriot missiles is held up because the package still lacks authorization by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Even with this shipment, Ukraine will remain far short of its needs for Patriots, Zelensky said.

Zelensky previously told Bloomberg that the U.S. has been supplying 12 Patriot interceptors a month since last year — about a quarter of the number promised under President Joe Biden's administration..

“It's very unpleasant that amid all the bargaining over how to end the war, Ukraine is facing not only cuts in supplies of Patriot interceptors but also delays in deliveries,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia completely changed the course of the war in 2026.“Now his army is waging war against the civilian population. As the previous stage — troops against troops — hasn't yielded results.”

Beyond energy facilities, Russia has expanded its list of targets to include water supply infrastructure and bridges connecting the two banks of the Dnipro River in Kyiv.

“When someone strikes a sewage facility with a ballistic missile, can you imagine that it could be accidental?” Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine