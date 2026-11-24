MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Jordanian researcher Marwan Masaadeh highlighted Petra's historical significance and its role as a heritage tourism destination at an international conference in Córdoba, Spain, that drew about 350 researchers and specialists from 20 countries.

Masaadeh, a doctoral student in the University of Córdoba's heritage program, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the sixth International Conference on Heritage Tourism Management in Inland Destinations (CIGESTUR 2026) gave him an opportunity to introduce Petra to researchers and experts. He called for greater representation of Jordan's heritage sites at international academic forums.

He described Petra as a shared human heritage whose significance extends beyond its geographical boundaries and reflects the depth of civilization in Jordan. This, he said, requires continued efforts to preserve the site and improve awareness of its cultural and human significance.

He said participants discussed 125 papers and studies on heritage destination management, tourism planning, visitor flows, and ways to ease the effects of tourism pressure on historic cities. Other topics included environmental, social, and economic sustainability and the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence to improve visitor experiences.

Masaadeh noted that the conference also announced the launch of Andalusia's first observatory for local tourism sustainability. It will track and analyze environmental, social, and economic indicators to inform tourism planning and sustainable destination management.

The program included academic sessions and meetings to exchange research expertise, alongside visits to historic sites and museums in Córdoba. Cultural activities highlighted Andalusian heritage and marked the 900th anniversary of the birth of the philosopher and physician Ibn Rushd, also known as Averroes.

The University of Córdoba and its Chair in Heritage and Cultural Tourism organized the conference with partner faculties and research centers and support from 17 universities across three continents, promoting international cooperation and exchanges of expertise in tourism, heritage, and the management of cultural and natural destinations.

//Petra// AO