MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- Microfund for Women (MFW) marked its 30th anniversary, highlighting cumulative financing of JD1 billion and more than 1.7 million loans extended since its establishment, while outlining plans to expand financial inclusion and advance women's economic and social empowerment through digital transformation and new financial and development services.

MFW Board Chair Muna Sukhtian said the anniversary follows a major milestone reached in April, when cumulative financing extended to beneficiaries reached JD1 billion.

MFW Chief Executive Officer Maha Saeed said the company has extended more than 1.7 million loans to women and men operating micro and small enterprises since its establishment.

Over the past three decades, MFW has developed a range of financial and nonfinancial services tailored to beneficiaries' needs at various stages of business development, helping them turn their skills and ambitions into sustainable enterprises, improve their livelihoods and strengthen their roles within their families and local communities.

Sukhtian said MFW's operations are built around three core pillars: diversified financing, financial protection and human development.

Its financing products cover business ventures, home improvements, education and green energy, while its financial protection services include pioneering microinsurance products.

The third pillar focuses on capacity building through the Microfund for Women Human Development Academy, which offers financial literacy and social media marketing programs, alongside sales opportunities through the "Souq Baladna" initiative.

Sukhtian expressed pride in the achievements of the company's beneficiaries and its workforce of approximately 700 employees, 75% of whom are women.

Outlining the company's future plans, Saeed said the next phase will prioritize innovation and digital transformation to expand access to services for women and young people across the Kingdom, including planned integration with the Sanad application and the introduction of electronic signatures.

MFW will maintain a hybrid service model combining digital solutions with direct engagement through its network of 55 branches, ensuring that financing remains focused on business creation and development.

Saeed also outlined upcoming initiatives, including a program to promote financial health, encourage savings and raise financial awareness in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.

She announced a new service in partnership with the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, enabling low-income individuals to pay their annual subscription to the "Care" program in 12 interest-free monthly installments.

Saeed also announced the launch of the second phase of "Souq Baladna," an initiative established in 2020, to expand access to domestic and international markets and improve product design and packaging in cooperation with Education For Employment and a group of designers.

The anniversary ceremony featured a video in which Ghiath Sukhtian, who initiated the establishment of MFW, reflected on its founding vision of investing in women's potential, empowering them economically and enabling them to contribute actively to their communities and national development.

//Petra// AJ