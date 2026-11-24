MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- The Reef Foundation for Environmental Development concluded a specialized training program for 20 young members of six Jordanian political parties, aimed at strengthening their capacity to analyze public policies and develop party platforms addressing water and energy challenges.

Titled "Policy Analysis and Political Party Program Development," the training was conducted under the foundation's "Political Party Programs Lab" project, supported by the King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) through its Tamkeen project for supporting political initiatives.

Building on previous sector-specific training in water and energy, the program equipped participants with practical tools to analyze public policies, identify and prioritize challenges, and translate sector-specific knowledge into clearly defined policy proposals and party programs that can be debated and further developed.

The training covered the key concepts and stages of policy analysis and party program development, from defining policy issues and identifying their underlying causes and stakeholders to formulating objectives, assessing policy options and proposing solutions.

Participants also engaged in discussions and practical exercises addressing water and energy issues in Jordan, linking sectoral challenges to political and economic priorities.

The training marked a transition from acquiring sector-specific knowledge to applying it in policy development. During the next phase, participants will draft proposals for political programs or initiatives in the water and energy sectors for presentation and discussion at the project's closing event.

//Petra// AJ