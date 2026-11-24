Senator Demands Vance Records on Venezuela Oil Donor Link
(MENAFN) US Senator Maggie Hassan opened an investigation Monday into allegations that Vice President JD Vance used his office to steer lucrative Venezuelan oil opportunities to a major political donor.
Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who is set to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement that she has demanded detailed records of Vance's communications with energy company Vitol and its former executive, John Addison.
"I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil," Hassan wrote in a letter addressed to Vance.
Drawing on media reports, Hassan said Vance reportedly discussed possible Venezuelan oil sales with Addison shortly before the Trump administration's January 2026 military operation in Venezuela. Vance's office and Addison have both denied the claim. Hassan said, however, that flight records show their aircraft at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting.
The letter says that after the operation, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright personally reached out to Addison about marketing Venezuelan oil, and Vitol then obtained a government license to sell it.
"Your personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity," Hassan said.
Hassan pointed to Addison's financial ties to the vice president and the president: he gave $300,000 to Vance's 2022 Senate campaign, and he and his wife contributed $7 million to groups backing Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.
Estimates cited by Hassan indicate Vitol has earned hundreds of millions of dollars marketing Venezuelan oil, with profit margins running as high as four times its reported operating margins in recent years.
The senator is seeking communications and documents dating to Jan. 20, 2025. They include records on Vitol's selection, the reported December 2025 Montana meeting, and Vance's discussions with Wright. She also asked whether officials considered a competitive selection process and whether any steps were taken to assess, disclose or address potential conflicts of interest.
Hassan set a Dec. 14 deadline for Vance to hand over the materials.
She said the investigation will also examine whether current laws adequately prevent, disclose and remedy conflicts of interest among senior executive branch officials, and whether new legislation is needed.
Hassan, a New Hampshire Democrat who is set to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement that she has demanded detailed records of Vance's communications with energy company Vitol and its former executive, John Addison.
"I write today with serious concern that you may have used your position as Vice President to help a major political donor secure lucrative business opportunities involving Venezuelan oil," Hassan wrote in a letter addressed to Vance.
Drawing on media reports, Hassan said Vance reportedly discussed possible Venezuelan oil sales with Addison shortly before the Trump administration's January 2026 military operation in Venezuela. Vance's office and Addison have both denied the claim. Hassan said, however, that flight records show their aircraft at the same Montana airport on the day of the reported meeting.
The letter says that after the operation, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright personally reached out to Addison about marketing Venezuelan oil, and Vitol then obtained a government license to sell it.
"Your personal and political relationships with Mr. Addison raise concerns about how Vitol may have obtained this opportunity," Hassan said.
Hassan pointed to Addison's financial ties to the vice president and the president: he gave $300,000 to Vance's 2022 Senate campaign, and he and his wife contributed $7 million to groups backing Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.
Estimates cited by Hassan indicate Vitol has earned hundreds of millions of dollars marketing Venezuelan oil, with profit margins running as high as four times its reported operating margins in recent years.
The senator is seeking communications and documents dating to Jan. 20, 2025. They include records on Vitol's selection, the reported December 2025 Montana meeting, and Vance's discussions with Wright. She also asked whether officials considered a competitive selection process and whether any steps were taken to assess, disclose or address potential conflicts of interest.
Hassan set a Dec. 14 deadline for Vance to hand over the materials.
She said the investigation will also examine whether current laws adequately prevent, disclose and remedy conflicts of interest among senior executive branch officials, and whether new legislation is needed.
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