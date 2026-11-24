MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

President of the Republic, Dr Patrick Herminie, held discussions with the Australian High Commissioner, Ms Kate Chamley, during a courtesy call at State House this morning, focusing on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas including drug rehabilitation, education, the blue economy, maritime security and climate change.

The discussions come as Seychelles and Australia mark 50 years of diplomatic relations, established in 1976, with both sides acknowledging the longstanding partnership and the progress made through cooperation over the past five decades.

A key area discussed was drug rehabilitation, with President Herminie expressing interest in learning from Australia's experience and approaches to addressing drug-related challenges. High Commissioner Chamley highlighted Australia's different programmes and support services, including initiatives aimed at harm reduction, rehabilitation and providing access to assistance for people affected by drug use. She expressed Australia's willingness to facilitate connections between relevant Australian authorities and service providers and their Seychellois counterparts to exchange experiences and explore approaches that could support Seychelles' ongoing efforts in this area.

Education and training opportunities also featured prominently in the discussions. The High Commissioner reaffirmed Australia's commitment to supporting Seychelles through scholarship programmes, including short courses and postgraduate opportunities. She noted that Seychelles had recently regained access to Australia's short-course scholarship offerings and that discussions could continue on the possibility of expanding access to master's-level awards.

She also highlighted potential opportunities through Curtin University, which has a campus in Mauritius offering programmes such as psychology. This could provide Seychellois students with access to an Australian-accredited qualification at a more affordable cost than studying in Australia. This could provide Seychellois Students with an additional regional pathway to obtaining an Australian university qualification.

On the blue economy, President Herminie highlighted the importance of advancing Seychelles' ocean-based economic development and making greater use of the country's potential in fisheries and related sectors. High Commissioner Chamley expressed Australia's readiness to help connect Seychellois experts and professionals with Australian research institutions and universities to explore opportunities for collaboration.

She pointed to existing cooperation, including work involving the Blue Carbon Lab, as well as historical research partnerships with Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the Australian Fisheries Authority. She noted that there was potential to build on these relationships and establish new partnerships that could support research, innovation and the sustainable development of Seychelles' blue economy.

Discussions also covered maritime security, climate change and innovative technology, including opportunities for capacity-building, climate finance cooperation, digital inclusion and access to emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Both sides also recognised the importance of the Seychellois diaspora in Australia, which has maintained strong cultural and family connections with Seychelles over the years. The High Commissioner expressed Australia's willingness to work with relevant authorities to identify ways of strengthening these links and creating opportunities for Seychellois living in Australia to contribute their skills, experience and expertise to their home country.

As the two countries commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations, the discussions reaffirmed their shared interest in building on an established partnership through practical cooperation, knowledge exchange and stronger professional and institutional links, particularly in areas that contribute to Seychelles' national development priorities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.