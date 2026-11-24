

High Visibility 'Must Go' Emirates SkyCargo AOG bags upcycled by Emirates Engineering 2,100 first aid kits donated to The Sparkle Foundation in Malawi, member of Dubai Humanitarian Authority

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2026/APO Group/ --

Emirates SkyCargo is underlining its commitment to global communities and humanitarian relief by donating upcycled first aid kits. The first batch of 2,100 'Aircrafted First Aid Kits' were donated to communities in Malawi through The Sparkle Foundation, a Dubai Humanitarian member organisation that provides healthcare, nutrition, education and community empowerment programmes for vulnerable children and families. The donation marks the latest initiative in a long-standing partnership between Emirates ( ) and Dubai Humanitarian for delivering aid to communities that need it the most.

The initiative gives a second life to retired Emirates SkyCargo Aircraft on Ground (AOG) bags while supporting access to essential first aid supplies in communities where healthcare resources can be limited.

The high visibility 'Must Go' bags transformed into the first aid kits were originally introduced in 2018 by Emirates SkyCargo to facilitate the urgent transportation of aircraft parts for grounded aircraft globally. Following updates to operational requirements and the introduction of a new generation of AOG bags, the original bags were identified as an opportunity for upcycling through Emirates' Aircrafted programme. A cross-functional team from Emirates SkyCargo, Engineering, Group Medical Services, Corporate Communications, Marketing & Brand and employee volunteers collaborated to conceptualise, prepare and pack the first aid kits.

As a first step, the 'Aircrafted First Aid kits' were produced by a team of upholsterers at a dedicated upcycling workshop at Emirates Engineering Centre using 97% upcycled materials including the AOG bags, leather offcuts and other materials from Emirates' retrofit programme. In parallel, the team from Emirates worked closely with Dubai Humanitarian and The Sparkle Foundation to identify and source the medical supplies for the first aid kits. The finished kits provided by the Engineering team were then packed with essential medical supplies by employee volunteers before being transported on an Emirates SkyCargo freighter to Malawi, where they were received and distributed by The Sparkle Foundation to support community outreach and healthcare programmes in Zomba, Malawi.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said:“The Aircrafted First Aid Kits project perfectly captures our dedication to minimise our environmental footprint through responsible consumption while delivering tangible impact and support to global communities. The original AOG 'Must Go' bags were developed for visibility and speed for urgently needed aircraft components. In their second life as first aid kits, they carry the same sense of urgency to medical and humanitarian care. Working in coordination with Dubai Humanitarian, the largest humanitarian hub in the world, and with Sparkle Foundation, we are able to deliver the first aid kits to communities who need the essential care.”

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian Authority said:“This initiative reflects the strength of the ecosystem we have built at Dubai Humanitarian, where we bring together nonprofit organisations, private sector partners, and other stakeholders to turn opportunities for collaboration into tangible impact, creating practical solutions that benefit communities in need. By transforming retired operational equipment into valuable resources, Emirates has demonstrated how sustainability and humanitarian action go hand in hand. This is precisely the role we seek to play: fostering meaningful connections, enabling innovative solutions, and maximising the impact of the international humanitarian community that we host and support.”

Sarah Brook, Founder and Global CEO, The Sparkle Foundation, said:“Bags that once carried urgent parts to keep aircraft flying around the world are now carrying urgent supplies to save lives. Seeing Emirates' AOG bags transformed into 2,100 medical kits for vulnerable communities in Malawi is a powerful example of sustainability meeting humanity. We are incredibly grateful to Emirates for this generous donation and, even more, for the opportunity it creates to reach more people, deliver vital healthcare and change even more lives across Malawi. We hope this is just the beginning of a partnership with extraordinary potential for impact.”

In addition to the community outreach in Malawi, approximately 4,000 upcycled first aid kits were also distributed to Emirates Group employees.

The first aid kits are part of the broader upcycling programme which repurposes and reuses materials from across the airline's operations including Emirates' retrofit programme. Thousands of kilograms of high-grade leather, fabrics and other materials removed from operations have been upcycled into a variety of limited-edition collector pieces such as luggage items under the 'Aircrafted by Emirates' range with sale proceeds donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation. Emirates has also distributed over 5,400 backpacks made from repurposed Economy Class seat fabric to children across 11 countries.