Safwa Islamic Bank in cooperation with Mastercard Launch Fakher World Elite Mastercard Credit Card
(MENAFN- OMC) Amman, Jordan – 23 November 2026: Safwa Islamic Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, has launched the Fakher World Elite Mastercard credit card, a premium offering designed to deliver an elevated payment and lifestyle experience for the Bank’s affluent customers. The new card was unveiled at an exclusive gala dinner in Amman to celebrate its launch.
The introduction of Fakher reflects Safwa Islamic Bank’s commitment to providing tailored payment solutions that respond to the evolving expectations of its affluent clientele. Developed in collaboration with Mastercard, the card combines simple, seamless, and secure payment capabilities with exclusive privileges as part of The Mastercard Collection, extending value beyond everyday payments through bespoke lifestyle experiences.
The Mastercard Collection is a specially curated global suite of premium dining, entertainment, and travel benefits, from priority access to sought-after restaurants and popular entertainment events to streamlined airport journeys.
Samer Tamimi, CEO at Safwa Islamic Bank, said: “At Safwa Islamic Bank, we continuously strive to introduce innovative and Sharia-compliant financial solutions that align with our customers’ aspirations and complement their lifestyles. The launch of Fakher represents an important step in our efforts to deliver exceptional value. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, we are proud to present a premium offering that embodies distinction, exclusivity, and our dedication to excellence.”
Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant at Mastercard, added: “Mastercard is harnessing the power of partnerships with key ecosystem players to co-create locally relevant payment products with consumers at their heart. We are delighted to join forces with Safwa Islamic Bank to bring the Fakher World Elite Mastercard credit card to life. We look forward to supporting the Bank in enhancing the payment journeys for its discerning cardholders and connecting them to meaningful experiences.”
The gala dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate this new offering in an atmosphere of sophistication, underscoring the importance both entities place on building lasting relationships with their customers.
Through the launch of Fakher, Safwa Islamic Bank and Mastercard reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation, customer-centric banking, and the development of premium financial solutions that combine convenience and international payment capabilities.
ENDS
The introduction of Fakher reflects Safwa Islamic Bank’s commitment to providing tailored payment solutions that respond to the evolving expectations of its affluent clientele. Developed in collaboration with Mastercard, the card combines simple, seamless, and secure payment capabilities with exclusive privileges as part of The Mastercard Collection, extending value beyond everyday payments through bespoke lifestyle experiences.
The Mastercard Collection is a specially curated global suite of premium dining, entertainment, and travel benefits, from priority access to sought-after restaurants and popular entertainment events to streamlined airport journeys.
Samer Tamimi, CEO at Safwa Islamic Bank, said: “At Safwa Islamic Bank, we continuously strive to introduce innovative and Sharia-compliant financial solutions that align with our customers’ aspirations and complement their lifestyles. The launch of Fakher represents an important step in our efforts to deliver exceptional value. Through our collaboration with Mastercard, we are proud to present a premium offering that embodies distinction, exclusivity, and our dedication to excellence.”
Saud Swar, country manager, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan and other Levant at Mastercard, added: “Mastercard is harnessing the power of partnerships with key ecosystem players to co-create locally relevant payment products with consumers at their heart. We are delighted to join forces with Safwa Islamic Bank to bring the Fakher World Elite Mastercard credit card to life. We look forward to supporting the Bank in enhancing the payment journeys for its discerning cardholders and connecting them to meaningful experiences.”
The gala dinner provided an opportunity to celebrate this new offering in an atmosphere of sophistication, underscoring the importance both entities place on building lasting relationships with their customers.
Through the launch of Fakher, Safwa Islamic Bank and Mastercard reaffirm their shared commitment to innovation, customer-centric banking, and the development of premium financial solutions that combine convenience and international payment capabilities.
ENDS
OMC
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