Al Khail Square is hosting seven-day celebrations for the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad for families
(MENAFN- OMC) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 24th November 2026 – Al Khail Square will mark the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad with ‘Stamped in Unity’ - a seven-day family celebration taking place from 26 November to 2 December 2026, from 4PM to midnight. The event takes visitors on a journey across the seven emirates, showcasing Emirati traditions, food, craft and cultural experiences inspired by each emirate.
Seven Emirates. Seven Stamps. Seven Days. One Family.
Upon arrival, visitors will receive a passport and collect a unique stamp from each emirate as they make their way through the experience. Every stop highlights a different aspect of Emirati culture, heritage and traditions, giving families the opportunity to discover what makes each emirate unique. By the end of the journey, the completed passport serves as a keepsake of the experience.
Experience Emirati Culture, Hospitality and Family Activities
Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy traditional performances, including Al-Ayyala, Al Nasha'at and live music, alongside Emirati coffee, desserts and local food concepts. The event will also feature calligraphy and henna stations, artisan crafts, falcon displays and a marketplace offering locally made products and souvenirs.
Guests can personalise tote bags, coffee cups, postcards, mobile phone cases and their event passports using UAE-themed stickers and designs. A large Eid Al Etihad postcard installation will offer a photo opportunity for visitors, while also inviting them to share messages about their favourite family traditions and what the UAE means to them.
Children can take part in the Best Emirati National Dress competition, while visitors of all ages can enjoy craft workshops, traditional hospitality offerings and hands-on activities inspired by the culture and heritage of the seven emirates.
For more details on the programme, please visit - alkhailsquare
Seven Emirates. Seven Stamps. Seven Days. One Family.
Upon arrival, visitors will receive a passport and collect a unique stamp from each emirate as they make their way through the experience. Every stop highlights a different aspect of Emirati culture, heritage and traditions, giving families the opportunity to discover what makes each emirate unique. By the end of the journey, the completed passport serves as a keepsake of the experience.
Experience Emirati Culture, Hospitality and Family Activities
Throughout the week, visitors can enjoy traditional performances, including Al-Ayyala, Al Nasha'at and live music, alongside Emirati coffee, desserts and local food concepts. The event will also feature calligraphy and henna stations, artisan crafts, falcon displays and a marketplace offering locally made products and souvenirs.
Guests can personalise tote bags, coffee cups, postcards, mobile phone cases and their event passports using UAE-themed stickers and designs. A large Eid Al Etihad postcard installation will offer a photo opportunity for visitors, while also inviting them to share messages about their favourite family traditions and what the UAE means to them.
Children can take part in the Best Emirati National Dress competition, while visitors of all ages can enjoy craft workshops, traditional hospitality offerings and hands-on activities inspired by the culture and heritage of the seven emirates.
For more details on the programme, please visit - alkhailsquare
OMC
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