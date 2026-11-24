This Eid Al Etihad, Heinz Champions Homegrown Food Gems That Make the UAE Feel Like Home, No Matter Where You’re From
(MENAFN- OMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 23 2026: This Eid Al Etihad, Heinz is championing select homegrown restaurants chosen by the UAE’s foodie community, with customized co-branded bottles and a Heinz Bus Tour celebrating authentic spots in the UAE. From Ravi and Golositalia to Three by Eva, Yava, Pechka, Qartuli, Hadota Masreya and Samad Al Iraqi the celebration puts the restaurants, people and flavors that make the UAE feel like home in the spotlight.
Heinz invited the UAE’s foodie community to vote for their favorite homegrown restaurants, with homegrown spots selected by the community, for the community. The celebration aims to give these much-loved restaurants greater visibility, introduce them to new audiences and encourage more people to support the businesses that bring their neighborhoods to life.
Among the chosen restaurants are Three by Eva (Jordanian), Yava (Palestinian), Ravi and Little Lahore (Pakistani), Qartuli (Georgian), LM (Portuguese and Mozambican), ANA Restaurant (Emirati), Golositalia (Italian), Hudson & Rye (American), Querida (Mexican), Hadota Masreya (Egyptian), Pechka (Russian), Brazilian Meal (Brazilian), Barbar (Lebanese), Samad Al Iraqui (Iraqi), El Primo Taqueria (Mexican), Naimas (Filipino, Al Fanar (Emirati), Gazebo (Indian) and Kaak El Manara (Lebanese). There is nowhere quite like the UAE, where people from all over the world can find a taste of home and share it with someone new. From treasured family recipes to flavors that have travelled across continents, these restaurants show how food brings communities together and makes the UAE feel like home for so many. And if there's one place that shows just how special that coming together can be, It Has to Be the UAE.
Heinz is also creating bespoke co-branded bottles for each selected restaurant, celebrating the people behind these much-loved dining destinations by featuring their iconic storefronts within Heinz’s iconic keystone design.
Taking homegrown food gems on the road with the Heinz Bus Tour
The celebrations will extend with the Heinz Bus Tour, a moving tribute to the UAE's food-loving communities. People are invited to visit a selection of chosen restaurants, meet the teams behind them and discover the flavors and stories that make each one special. Those interested can check out @HeinzArabia Instagram and take part on a first come first served basis.
Make Your Mark
For those who want to add a personal touch to a Heinz favorite, the brand will also bring its Make Your Mark experience to Dubai Festival City from 27 to 29 November, Mirdif City Centre Mall from 28 November to 4 December and Mushrif Mall from 1 December to 4 December. Visitors can express what home means to them by personalizing their own Heinz label and taking home a picture magnet as a memorable keepsake.
Yomna El Gabry, Head of Marketing GCC, Kraft Heinz MEA said,“What makes the UAE truly extraordinary is its ability to bring the world together and make everyone feel at home. And nothing captures that spirit quite like food. Through authentic flavors, cherished recipes and rich traditions, homegrown restaurants have become the heart of our communities, giving people a taste of where they come from and a sense of belonging right here in the UAE.
This Eid Al Etihad, Heinz is proud to champion these homegrown food gems, chosen by the community, by celebrating the people behind them, sharing their stories and inspiring more people to discover and support them. Because there’s something uniquely special about a country where you can taste the world and still feel at home.
If it feels like home, it has to be the UAE.”
Whether it's a familiar dish, a favorite neighborhood spot or a flavor that brings back memories, everyone has their own taste of home. This UAE National Day, Heinz invites everyone to celebrate theirs and discover the stories, people and places bringing communities together across the country. To find out more about the celebration, follow Heinz Middle East on Instagram (@HeinzArabia).
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Heinz invited the UAE’s foodie community to vote for their favorite homegrown restaurants, with homegrown spots selected by the community, for the community. The celebration aims to give these much-loved restaurants greater visibility, introduce them to new audiences and encourage more people to support the businesses that bring their neighborhoods to life.
Among the chosen restaurants are Three by Eva (Jordanian), Yava (Palestinian), Ravi and Little Lahore (Pakistani), Qartuli (Georgian), LM (Portuguese and Mozambican), ANA Restaurant (Emirati), Golositalia (Italian), Hudson & Rye (American), Querida (Mexican), Hadota Masreya (Egyptian), Pechka (Russian), Brazilian Meal (Brazilian), Barbar (Lebanese), Samad Al Iraqui (Iraqi), El Primo Taqueria (Mexican), Naimas (Filipino, Al Fanar (Emirati), Gazebo (Indian) and Kaak El Manara (Lebanese). There is nowhere quite like the UAE, where people from all over the world can find a taste of home and share it with someone new. From treasured family recipes to flavors that have travelled across continents, these restaurants show how food brings communities together and makes the UAE feel like home for so many. And if there's one place that shows just how special that coming together can be, It Has to Be the UAE.
Heinz is also creating bespoke co-branded bottles for each selected restaurant, celebrating the people behind these much-loved dining destinations by featuring their iconic storefronts within Heinz’s iconic keystone design.
Taking homegrown food gems on the road with the Heinz Bus Tour
The celebrations will extend with the Heinz Bus Tour, a moving tribute to the UAE's food-loving communities. People are invited to visit a selection of chosen restaurants, meet the teams behind them and discover the flavors and stories that make each one special. Those interested can check out @HeinzArabia Instagram and take part on a first come first served basis.
Make Your Mark
For those who want to add a personal touch to a Heinz favorite, the brand will also bring its Make Your Mark experience to Dubai Festival City from 27 to 29 November, Mirdif City Centre Mall from 28 November to 4 December and Mushrif Mall from 1 December to 4 December. Visitors can express what home means to them by personalizing their own Heinz label and taking home a picture magnet as a memorable keepsake.
Yomna El Gabry, Head of Marketing GCC, Kraft Heinz MEA said,“What makes the UAE truly extraordinary is its ability to bring the world together and make everyone feel at home. And nothing captures that spirit quite like food. Through authentic flavors, cherished recipes and rich traditions, homegrown restaurants have become the heart of our communities, giving people a taste of where they come from and a sense of belonging right here in the UAE.
This Eid Al Etihad, Heinz is proud to champion these homegrown food gems, chosen by the community, by celebrating the people behind them, sharing their stories and inspiring more people to discover and support them. Because there’s something uniquely special about a country where you can taste the world and still feel at home.
If it feels like home, it has to be the UAE.”
Whether it's a familiar dish, a favorite neighborhood spot or a flavor that brings back memories, everyone has their own taste of home. This UAE National Day, Heinz invites everyone to celebrate theirs and discover the stories, people and places bringing communities together across the country. To find out more about the celebration, follow Heinz Middle East on Instagram (@HeinzArabia).
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