Omnicom Forms Omnicom MENA, Uniting Regional Leadership and Connected Capabilities to Accelerate Growth
(MENAFN- OMC) MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2026, DUBAI, UAE – Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) today announced the formation of Omnicom MENA, bringing its operations across the Middle East and North Africa under a unified regional leadership structure. Ghassan Harfouche, who successfully led the Middle East Communications Network (MCN) for over 15 years, will serve as Group CEO, Elda Choucair will serve as CEO of Omnicom Media MENA, and Reda Raad will serve as CEO of Omnicom Advertising MENA. This leadership team will join a newly formed Omnicom MENA Executive Board that also includes Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren; Omnicom Media Global CEO Florian Adamski; Omnicom Media EMEA, CEO, Dan Clays; and Omnicom Advertising Global CEO Andrew Robertson.
Omnicom MENA represents more than 3,500 people across 14 markets, serving global and regional clients. By connecting expertise across media, advertising, public relations, consulting, data and technology, the new group will bring the right capabilities together to address clients’ business challenges. The new organization will deliver more integrated solutions, accelerate knowledge sharing, and scale innovation in areas like AI, data-driven solutions and platforms.
Under a unified operating and leadership structure, Omnicom will significantly strengthen its position across the region.
Omnicom Media MENA, led by Elda Choucair, becomes the region’s largest media network, bringing together UM, OMD, PHD, Hearts United and Initiative. Building on a legacy of market leadership, the network will combine exceptional talent, advanced technology and data capabilities to redefine media effectiveness and accelerate client growth.
Omnicom Advertising MENA, led by Reda Raad, will unite Impact BBDO, McCann and TBWA\Raad, three of the region’s most established and awarded creative networks built on the belief that creativity, cultural insights and exceptional talent drive business performance.
Additionally, Omnicom Public Relations’ award-winning communications group, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, and Portland will be led by Ziad Hasbani, and Omnicom’s Data & Tech operations in MENA, including Precision Marketing and Acxiom, will be overseen by Karim Slim. Mohamad Haidar will be the CFO of Omnicom MENA.
“This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region,” said John Wren, Omnicom's Chairman and CEO. “Ghassan’s experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships. Together with Elda’s deep media expertise and outstanding leadership, Reda’s creative vision, and the rest of the management team, we have a formidable, unified leadership group that will be instrumental in shaping our next chapter of growth.”
"Our goal is to build a more agile and collaborative organization that creates new opportunities in the region,” said Harfouche. “By connecting our strong talent and capabilities, we can give clients access to the expertise they need to drive business outcomes. For our people, the new structure creates broader opportunities to work across disciplines and grow their careers.”
Omnicom MENA represents more than 3,500 people across 14 markets, serving global and regional clients. By connecting expertise across media, advertising, public relations, consulting, data and technology, the new group will bring the right capabilities together to address clients’ business challenges. The new organization will deliver more integrated solutions, accelerate knowledge sharing, and scale innovation in areas like AI, data-driven solutions and platforms.
Under a unified operating and leadership structure, Omnicom will significantly strengthen its position across the region.
Omnicom Media MENA, led by Elda Choucair, becomes the region’s largest media network, bringing together UM, OMD, PHD, Hearts United and Initiative. Building on a legacy of market leadership, the network will combine exceptional talent, advanced technology and data capabilities to redefine media effectiveness and accelerate client growth.
Omnicom Advertising MENA, led by Reda Raad, will unite Impact BBDO, McCann and TBWA\Raad, three of the region’s most established and awarded creative networks built on the belief that creativity, cultural insights and exceptional talent drive business performance.
Additionally, Omnicom Public Relations’ award-winning communications group, Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard, and Portland will be led by Ziad Hasbani, and Omnicom’s Data & Tech operations in MENA, including Precision Marketing and Acxiom, will be overseen by Karim Slim. Mohamad Haidar will be the CFO of Omnicom MENA.
“This new structure brings together exceptional leadership, talent and capabilities to create a stronger, more connected Omnicom across the region,” said John Wren, Omnicom's Chairman and CEO. “Ghassan’s experience leading MCN gives him the insight and credibility to connect our capabilities and strengthen our client partnerships. Together with Elda’s deep media expertise and outstanding leadership, Reda’s creative vision, and the rest of the management team, we have a formidable, unified leadership group that will be instrumental in shaping our next chapter of growth.”
"Our goal is to build a more agile and collaborative organization that creates new opportunities in the region,” said Harfouche. “By connecting our strong talent and capabilities, we can give clients access to the expertise they need to drive business outcomes. For our people, the new structure creates broader opportunities to work across disciplines and grow their careers.”
OMC
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