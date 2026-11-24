MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The World Bank's Regional Connectivity and Development Project in Azerbaijan fully achieved its objectives of providing safe, efficient and climate-resilient transport connectivity along the Salyan-Bilasuvar corridor, according to the Bank's project assessment.

The project addressed transport connectivity and market accessibility constraints along the original M3 corridor in southern Azerbaijan. It supported the rehabilitation of the Yenikend-Bilasuvar section, which connects the predominantly agricultural districts of Salyan, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli and Lankaran.

"The project fully achieved the objective of providing safe transport connectivity along the Salyan-Bilasuvar corridor," the World Bank said in its assessment.

The Bank also confirmed that the project fully achieved its objectives of ensuring efficient and climate-resilient transport connectivity along the corridor. The objective of improving market accessibility was substantially achieved.

The project was designed to provide a safe and efficient alternative route, enabling toll collection on the new M3 motorway under Azerbaijan's road user charging strategy. In addition to transport infrastructure improvements, the initiative supported local economic development through community-based business activities and the preparation of strategies to improve the sustainability of the road sector.

According to the World Bank, the project's objectives remained highly relevant throughout its implementation and at the time of its closure, as transport connectivity, climate-resilient infrastructure and market accessibility continued to be priorities for Azerbaijan.

"At project closure, transport connectivity, climate-resilient infrastructure, and market accessibility remained priorities under Azerbaijan's Strategy of Socio-Economic Development for 2022–2026," the document said.

The project was also aligned with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, which identifies transport and digital connectivity as key areas of engagement under its objective of increasing productivity and improving employment opportunities.

The Bank highlighted that improved connectivity and market accessibility remain important for productivity, trade and economic diversification.

"The Government's subsequent request for World Bank financing of the remaining Bilasuvar-Astara section (approximately 140 km, estimated at $300 million) further illustrates the continued priority placed on corridor connectivity and regional accessibility in Azerbaijan's development agenda," the document said.

The World Bank consequently rated the relevance of the project's development objectives as high.