BP P.L.C. Announces Results Of Cash Tender Offers For USD Notes
|Acceptance Priority Level
|Title of Notes
|Issuer(1)
|CUSIP / ISIN
|Principal Amount Outstanding
|Total Consideration(2)
|Principal Amount Tendered
|Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted
|1
|3.543% Notes due April 2027
|BPCMA
|10373QBK5 / US10373QBK58
|$497,459,000
|$996.96
|$174,181,000
|$174,181,000
|2
|3.588% Notes due April 2027
|BPCM
|05565QDM7 / US05565QDM78
|$236,232,000
|$997.13
|$84,587,000
|$84,587,000
|3
|3.588% Notes due April 2027
|BPCMA
|10373QAZ3 / US10373QAZ37
|$608,653,000
|$997.13
|$284,024,000
|$284,024,000
|4
|3.279% Notes due September 2027
|BPCM
|05565QDN5 / US05565QDN51
|$1,500,000,000
|$989.52
|$453,912,000
|$453,912,000
|5
|3.937% Notes due September 2028
|BPCMA
|10373QAC4 / US10373QAC42
|$1,000,000,000
|$984.56
|$425,010,000
|$425,010,000
|6
|4.234% Notes due November 2028
|BPCMA
|10373QAE0 / US10373QAE08
|$1,955,510,000
|$989.04
|$1,036,833,000
|$1,036,833,000
|7
|3.723% Notes due November 2028
|BPCM
|05565QDH8 / US05565QDH83
|$780,803,000
|$979.07
|$359,976,000
|$359,976,000
|8
|4.699% Notes due April 2029
|BPCMA
|10373QBX7 / US10373QBX79
|$1,250,000,000
|$996.58
|$611,822,000
|$611,822,000
|9
|4.868% Notes due November 2029
|BPCMA
|10373QCB4 / US10373QCB41
|$647,198,000
|$1,000.49
|$425,206,000
|$425,206,000
|10
|3.633% Notes due April 2030
|BPCMA
|10373QBL3 / US10373QBL32
|$1,250,000,000
|$961.28
|$621,993,000
|$621,993,000
|11
|1.749% Notes due August 2030
|BPCMA
|10373QBM1 / US10373QBM15
|$950,000,000
|$894.49
|$529,547,000
|$529,547,000
|12
|2.721% Notes due January 2032
|BPCMA
|10373QBT6 / US10373QBT67
|$1,911,518,000
|$891.91
|$1,027,051,000
|$1,027,051,000
|13
|4.812% Notes due February 2033
|BPCMA
|10373QBU3 / US10373QBU31
|$1,835,616,000
|$975.39
|$859,938,000
|$0
|14
|4.893% Notes due September 2033
|BPCMA
|10373QBV1 / US10373QBV14
|$1,497,102,000
|$978.07
|$807,633,000
|$0
|15
|4.989% Notes due April 2034
|BPCMA
|10373QBW9 / US10373QBW96
|$972,559,000
|$979.37
|$354,377,000
|$0
|16
|5.227% Notes due November 2034
|BPCMA
|10373QCA6 / US10373QCA67
|$1,698,077,000
|$993.36
|$543,807,000
|$0
(1) The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP.
(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. Does not include Accrued Interest (as defined below).
The Maximum Purchase Condition has been satisfied with respect to the Tender Offers with respect to the series of Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 1 through 12. All Notes of those series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time have been accepted for purchase. The Offerors have not accepted any Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 13 through 16 and will promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series to the respective tendering Holders.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date for such Notes preceding the Settlement Date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (the“ Accrued Interest”).
Notes purchased in the Tender Offers will be retired and cancelled.
The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:
| Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Citigroup Centre
Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5LB
Attn: Liability Management Group
Telephone (In Europe): +44 20 7986 8969
Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 212 723 6106
Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 800 558 3745
Email: ...
| J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
270 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Liability Management
Telephone (U.S. Collect): (212) 834-4944
Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): (866) 834-4666
| Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
1585 Broadway, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10036
Attn: Liability Management Group
Collect: (212) 761-1057
Toll-Free: (800) 624-1808
Email: ...
| TD Securities (USA) LLC
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Liability Management Group
Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 (212) 827-2842
Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 (866) 584-2096
Email: ...
The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers is:
D.F. King & Co., Inc.
28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor
New York, New York 10005
Banks and brokers call collect: +1 (212) 931-0857
All others, please call toll free: +1 (800) 859-8508
By email: ...
Website:
Legal Notices
This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement, or the Offer to Purchase, or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.
The Offerors have not filed this announcement or the Offer to Purchase with, and they have not been reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Tender Offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.
Cautionary Statement
This press release contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP.
Recent global developments have caused significant uncertainty and volatility in macroeconomic conditions and commodity markets. Each item of outlook and guidance set out in this press release is based on BP's current expectations but actual outcomes and results may be impacted by these evolving macroeconomic and market conditions. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the effects of BP's plan to exit its shareholding in Rosneft and other investments in Russia, overall global economic and business conditions impacting BP's business and demand for BP's products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment related to the issue of climate change; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals including ongoing approvals required for the continued development of approved projects; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America and continued base oil and additive supply shortages; OPEC+ quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations and policies, including related to climate change; changes in social attitudes and customer preferences; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of America oil spill; the conditions and developments in the Middle East; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; BP's access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on BP's reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; the possibility that international sanctions or other steps taken by governmental authorities or any other relevant persons may impact BP's ability to sell its interests in Rosneft, or the price for which BP could sell such interests; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed in the Offer to Purchase, including under“Certain Considerations,” as well as those factors discussed under“Principal risks and uncertainties” in BP's Report on Form 6-K regarding results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and under“Risk factors” in BP's Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Contacts
bp press office, London:...
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