(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BP p.l.c. (“ BP”) (NYSE: BP) (LSE: BP) today announced the tender results for the previously announced sixteen concurrent and separate offers (each, a“ Tender Offer” and collectively, the“ Tender Offers”), made by its wholly-owned subsidiaries BP Capital Markets America Inc. (“ BPCMA”) and BP Capital Markets p.l.c. (“ BPCM” and, together with BPCMA, the“ Offerors” and each an“ Offeror”), to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding notes of the series listed in the table below (collectively, the“ Notes”). The Tender Offers were made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated November 17, 2026 (the“ Offer to Purchase”). Terms not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, November 23, 2026 (the“ Expiration Time”). The Offerors expect to settle all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time and accepted for purchase on November 25, 2026 (the“ Settlement Date”). The Offerors have been advised by the Tender and Information Agent, D.F. King & Co., Inc., that an aggregate principal amount of $8,599,897,000 of Notes were validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Time and not validly withdrawn. The table below provides certain information about the Tender Offers, including the aggregate principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time and the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase.

Acceptance Priority Level Title of Notes Issuer(1) CUSIP / ISIN Principal Amount Outstanding Total Consideration(2) Principal Amount Tendered Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 1 3.543% Notes due April 2027 BPCMA 10373QBK5 / US10373QBK58 $497,459,000 $996.96 $174,181,000 $174,181,000 2 3.588% Notes due April 2027 BPCM 05565QDM7 / US05565QDM78 $236,232,000 $997.13 $84,587,000 $84,587,000 3 3.588% Notes due April 2027 BPCMA 10373QAZ3 / US10373QAZ37 $608,653,000 $997.13 $284,024,000 $284,024,000 4 3.279% Notes due September 2027 BPCM 05565QDN5 / US05565QDN51 $1,500,000,000 $989.52 $453,912,000 $453,912,000 5 3.937% Notes due September 2028 BPCMA 10373QAC4 / US10373QAC42 $1,000,000,000 $984.56 $425,010,000 $425,010,000 6 4.234% Notes due November 2028 BPCMA 10373QAE0 / US10373QAE08 $1,955,510,000 $989.04 $1,036,833,000 $1,036,833,000 7 3.723% Notes due November 2028 BPCM 05565QDH8 / US05565QDH83 $780,803,000 $979.07 $359,976,000 $359,976,000 8 4.699% Notes due April 2029 BPCMA 10373QBX7 / US10373QBX79 $1,250,000,000 $996.58 $611,822,000 $611,822,000 9 4.868% Notes due November 2029 BPCMA 10373QCB4 / US10373QCB41 $647,198,000 $1,000.49 $425,206,000 $425,206,000 10 3.633% Notes due April 2030 BPCMA 10373QBL3 / US10373QBL32 $1,250,000,000 $961.28 $621,993,000 $621,993,000 11 1.749% Notes due August 2030 BPCMA 10373QBM1 / US10373QBM15 $950,000,000 $894.49 $529,547,000 $529,547,000 12 2.721% Notes due January 2032 BPCMA 10373QBT6 / US10373QBT67 $1,911,518,000 $891.91 $1,027,051,000 $1,027,051,000 13 4.812% Notes due February 2033 BPCMA 10373QBU3 / US10373QBU31 $1,835,616,000 $975.39 $859,938,000 $0 14 4.893% Notes due September 2033 BPCMA 10373QBV1 / US10373QBV14 $1,497,102,000 $978.07 $807,633,000 $0 15 4.989% Notes due April 2034 BPCMA 10373QBW9 / US10373QBW96 $972,559,000 $979.37 $354,377,000 $0 16 5.227% Notes due November 2034 BPCMA 10373QCA6 / US10373QCA67 $1,698,077,000 $993.36 $543,807,000 $0

(1) The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by BP.

(2) Per $1,000 principal amount of each series of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase. Does not include Accrued Interest (as defined below).

The Maximum Purchase Condition has been satisfied with respect to the Tender Offers with respect to the series of Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 1 through 12. All Notes of those series validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Time have been accepted for purchase. The Offerors have not accepted any Notes with Acceptance Priority Levels 13 through 16 and will promptly return all validly tendered Notes of such series to the respective tendering Holders.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase will receive the applicable Total Consideration for each $1,000 principal amount of such Notes in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders of Notes accepted for purchase will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on such Notes from the last interest payment date for such Notes preceding the Settlement Date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date (the“ Accrued Interest”).

Notes purchased in the Tender Offers will be retired and cancelled.

The Dealer Managers for the Tender Offers are:

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

Attn: Liability Management Group

Telephone (In Europe): +44 20 7986 8969

Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 212 723 6106

Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 800 558 3745

Email: ...

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

270 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Liability Management

Telephone (U.S. Collect): (212) 834-4944

Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): (866) 834-4666

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

1585 Broadway, 6th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Attn: Liability Management Group

Collect: (212) 761-1057

Toll-Free: (800) 624-1808

Email: ...

TD Securities (USA) LLC

1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 11th Floor

New York, NY 10017

Attn: Liability Management Group

Telephone (U.S. Collect): +1 (212) 827-2842

Telephone (U.S. Toll-Free): +1 (866) 584-2096

Email: ...



The Tender and Information Agent for the Tender Offers is:

D.F. King & Co., Inc.

28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor

New York, New York 10005

Banks and brokers call collect: +1 (212) 931-0857

All others, please call toll free: +1 (800) 859-8508

By email: ...

Website:

Legal Notices

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase. This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Offer to Purchase. If any Holder is in any doubt as to the contents of this announcement, or the Offer to Purchase, or the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial and legal advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, immediately from its stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser.

The Offerors have not filed this announcement or the Offer to Purchase with, and they have not been reviewed by, any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Tender Offers, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements - that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances - with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of BP.

Recent global developments have caused significant uncertainty and volatility in macroeconomic conditions and commodity markets. Each item of outlook and guidance set out in this press release is based on BP's current expectations but actual outcomes and results may be impacted by these evolving macroeconomic and market conditions. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including: the extent and duration of the impact of current market conditions including the volatility of oil prices, the effects of BP's plan to exit its shareholding in Rosneft and other investments in Russia, overall global economic and business conditions impacting BP's business and demand for BP's products as well as the specific factors identified in the discussions accompanying such forward-looking statements; changes in consumer preferences and societal expectations; the pace of development and adoption of alternative energy solutions; developments in policy, law, regulation, technology and markets, including societal and investor sentiment related to the issue of climate change; the receipt of relevant third party and/or regulatory approvals including ongoing approvals required for the continued development of approved projects; the timing and level of maintenance and/or turnaround activity; the timing and volume of refinery additions and outages; the timing of bringing new fields onstream; the timing, quantum and nature of certain acquisitions and divestments; future levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, including supply growth in North America and continued base oil and additive supply shortages; OPEC+ quota restrictions; PSA and TSC effects; operational and safety problems; potential lapses in product quality; economic and financial market conditions generally or in various countries and regions; political stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; changes in laws and governmental regulations and policies, including related to climate change; changes in social attitudes and customer preferences; regulatory or legal actions including the types of enforcement action pursued and the nature of remedies sought or imposed; the actions of prosecutors, regulatory authorities and courts; delays in the processes for resolving claims; amounts ultimately payable and timing of payments relating to the Gulf of America oil spill; the conditions and developments in the Middle East; exchange rate fluctuations; development and use of new technology; recruitment and retention of a skilled workforce; the success or otherwise of partnering; the actions of competitors, trading partners, contractors, subcontractors, creditors, rating agencies and others; BP's access to future credit resources; business disruption and crisis management; the impact on BP's reputation of ethical misconduct and non-compliance with regulatory obligations; trading losses; major uninsured losses; the possibility that international sanctions or other steps taken by governmental authorities or any other relevant persons may impact BP's ability to sell its interests in Rosneft, or the price for which BP could sell such interests; the actions of contractors; natural disasters and adverse weather conditions; changes in public expectations and other changes to business conditions; wars and acts of terrorism; cyber-attacks or sabotage; and other factors discussed in the Offer to Purchase, including under“Certain Considerations,” as well as those factors discussed under“Principal risks and uncertainties” in BP's Report on Form 6-K regarding results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, and under“Risk factors” in BP's Annual Report on Form 20-F for fiscal year 2025, each as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

bp press office, London:...

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