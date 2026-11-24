MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QXL's decoder leverages CUDA-Q QEC to Managed to Cut Logical Errors by 12–13% on Google Quantum Hardware Data, in both standard and real-time streaming tests

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: QXL) (“Quantum X Labs”,“QXL” or the“Company”), a quantum technology company developing advanced solutions across quantum computing, quantum error correction, quantum software, cybersecurity and quantum sensing, recently announced a key milestone: its quantum error-correction (QEC) decoder is now deployed and running on NVIDIA CUDA-, the open platform for hybrid quantum-classical supercomputing.

Leveraging the CUDA-Q QEC library, the decoder made 12–13% fewer logical errors than the platform's standard matching decoder (PyMatching) on Google's publicly released quantum hardware data.

Quantum computers are inherently prone to errors, and a decoder is the classical software that interprets error-correction measurements and determines how those errors should be corrected as the machine operates. Better decoding can enable more reliable logical operation from the same physical hardware.

Because the QXL decoder integrates CUDA-Q QEC, quantum hardware teams already building on the NVIDIA quantum platform will be able to select it alongside existing CUDA-Q decoders, without requiring a separate workflow. The integration represents an important step in QXL's transition from decoder research and offline benchmarking toward accelerated and real time quantum error correction.

QXL tested the decoder on Google's public surface-code dataset, recorded on Google's superconducting quantum processor. The test used 10,000 held-out runs of five error-correction rounds, at two code sizes (distance 3 and distance 5). Every decoder was run through the same CUDA-Q QEC interface on the same data, so the comparison is like-for-like.

The QXL decoder made 12.7% fewer logical errors than PyMatching at distance 3 and 12.1% fewer at distance 5. It was on par with BP+OSD, with about 2% fewer errors at distance 3 and 1.5% fewer at distance 5. In simulation, the decoder beat standard matching in all 108 of the code-size and noise-level settings tested.

“This milestone demonstrates that QXL's decoder technology can operate within a leading quantum computing software environment and deliver strong results on real experimental data,” said Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Scientist of Quantum X Labs.“It is an important step toward accelerated and adaptable decoding that can ultimately operate alongside quantum control systems.”

QXL has also turned the decoder into a streaming version that follows the real-time decoding interface in CUDA-Q QEC: it receives error data round by round as the quantum computer runs and returns corrections continuously.

In a separate 25-round streaming evaluation on held-out shots from the same Google public hardware dataset, the QXL streaming decoder achieved lower observed logical error rates than the CUDA-Q QEC sliding-window baseline and full-experiment PyMatching, while performing on par with BP+OSD. Compared with PyMatching, its observed logical error rate was approximately 6% lower at distance 3 and 9% lower at distance 5.

QXL's next step is to run the decoder in a real-time QEC pipeline on a system utilizing an NVIDIA NVQLink connection, moving it closer to live operation alongside quantum hardware. QXL is also working with quantum control-system providers to bring the decoder directly into their platforms.

The decoder tested with CUDA-Q QEC is one implementation within QXL's broader adaptive quantum error correction platform. The company's roadmap is designed to support multiple decoder architectures, error correcting codes and quantum hardware technologies, allowing decoding solutions to be adapted to the requirements of different quantum systems.

About Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Quantum X Labs' and its subsidiaries' strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the potential benefits and capabilities of its quantum error correction technology; the potential integration, adoption and use of its decoder with NVIDIA CUDA-Q QEC, NVIDIA NVQLink, quantum control systems and other quantum computing platforms and hardware; its plans to advance its decoder toward accelerated and real-time operation alongside quantum hardware; and the development and potential applications of its broader adaptive quantum error correction platform. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Quantum X Labs is not responsible for the content of third-party websites.

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