MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated offering combines Beyond Oil's proprietary technology with a digital application, professional kitchen tools and a new bulk format to simplify adoption across large restaurant networks

Recurring consumable products designed to deepen customer relationships and add repeat sales within existing accounts

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (“ Beyond Oil” or the“ Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today announced the launch of a frying management ecosystem for professional kitchens. The ecosystem brings together Beyond Oil's proprietary filter powder, a digital frying management application, seven complementary professional kitchen products and a new 10 kg (22 lbs) bulk format, all available to customers now.

As Beyond Oil moves into larger accounts, including restaurant chains and franchise groups following its recent system-wide and global vendor approvals, its customers are rolling out a new frying standard across many kitchens at once. The ecosystem aims to give them everything this requires from a single partner: clear procedures, trained staff, the right tools at every fryer and visibility for management. It is designed to help operators achieve healthier frying, consistent food quality, more sustainable operations and better profitability, and marks Beyond Oil's evolution from a supplier of a single proprietary product into a trusted frying management partner.

“Our customers are no longer just buying into a single product; they are adopting a frying standard and ecosystem that can support hundreds of kitchens,” said Jonathan Or, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Oil.“As our customers implement our frying standards across their locations, they need solutions that are simple to adopt, easy to manage and scalable. By combining our proprietary technology with a digital application and the professional tools kitchens use every day, we aim to simplify implementation, support large-scale adoption and become more deeply integrated into their daily operations.”

The ecosystem includes:



Digital frying management application: provided as part of Beyond Oil's customer service offering, the application supports staff training, standardized procedures, performance monitoring and continuous improvement, helping operators implement, manage and maintain consistent frying standards across all locations.

Filtration: a safety pot for handling and pouring hot oil, with a capacity of up to 32 liters; a reusable filter bag and frame that removes food particles before treatment; and fryer filter papers for commercial fryer systems.

Monitoring: a digital oil thermometer and timer, and free fatty acid (FFA) test strips that give a visual reading of oil quality.

Safety and cleaning: heat-resistant gloves for handling hot oil and equipment, and pre-measured fryer cleaning tablets for deep-cleaning procedures. 10 kg bulk format: developed in response to requests from large restaurant chains for kitchens that prefer to dose according to fryer size and oil capacity while following the Company's treatment protocols, offered alongside the existing 250-gram single-dose packs.

Several of the products, including the filter papers, test strips and cleaning tablets, are consumables that kitchens use on a recurring basis alongside Beyond Oil's core powder, which may create opportunities for incremental and repeat sales within existing accounts. Offering them through one portfolio is also intended to simplify procurement for customers. The Company expects the bulk format to reduce packaging and production costs as volumes grow. In parallel, Beyond Oil is continuing to develop and enhance its product portfolio in response to evolving market needs and feedback from strategic customers, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive solutions and long-term value.







Image: Beyond Oil's Complementary Product Ecosystem

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

We all love fried food. Let's make it better. Not by changing what people love. By improving the system behind it. Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL, OTCQB: BEOLF) is a food-tech innovation company on a mission to help foodservice operators improve fried food across every dimension that matters: quality, health, consistency, safety, sustainability and profitability. We achieve these outcomes by improving the system behind every kitchen, the frying performance and oil management that determine what lands on the plate. The Company's patented technology, cleared by the FDA and Health Canada, integrates into existing kitchen workflows to improve frying performance and oil management, helping operators deliver more consistent food, strengthen operational control and reduce oil waste. Beyond Oil's solution serves restaurant chains, supermarkets, hotels, catering, institutions and industrial frying operations worldwide, turning frying into a measurable, repeatable and scalable brand standard. The result is a better frying standard, helping every fryer, every shift and every plate live up to the food people love. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934,“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“expect”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“foresee”,“could”,“estimate”,“goal”,“intend”,“plan”,“seek”,“strive”,“will”,“may” and“should” and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements regarding: the commercial adoption of the Company's frying management ecosystem, including its digital frying management application, complementary products and bulk packaging format; the potential for the ecosystem to deepen customer relationships and increase account value; the potential for consumable products to generate incremental and repeat sales; the expected reduction in packaging and production costs from the bulk format; and the Company's goal of becoming an integrated frying management partner to foodservice operators. Forward-looking statements are subject to specific risks and uncertainties, including: the risk that customers do not adopt the application, complementary products or bulk format at the expected pace or scale; supply chain, sourcing and production risks; the risk that expected cost reductions are not realized; competitive pressures in commercial kitchen and oil management solutions; and general economic and market conditions affecting the foodservice industry. Although Beyond Oil Ltd. believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, as well as factors not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd. or that Beyond Oil Ltd. currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Company Contact:

Adi Olesker, VP of Investor Relations

Phone: +972-50-694-2517

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Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at