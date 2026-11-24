MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The home and lifestyle brand pairs seasonal discounts on SL-track, heated, and zero-gravity massage recliners with ongoing community outreach initiatives

FONTANA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, a global home and lifestyle brand dedicated to making everyday living more comfortable and accessible, today announced major seasonal discounts on its home wellness lineup as part of its Black Friday 2026 campaign. Running from November 3 through December 15, 2026, the promotional event offers consumers an opportunity to refresh their living spaces and secure holiday gifts across more than 10 home categories. As part of the broader Black Friday campaign, Costway is offering a special limited-time promotion on selected massage chairs from November 20 through December 1, 2026, with discounts of up to 40% off.

As consumers look for practical ways to unwind at home during the busy winter season, personal wellness seating has emerged as a standout category among this year's best Black Friday deals. Costway's promotional lineup features three distinct Costway massage chair models designed to bring customizable relaxation into daily home routines:

ProVox 27 Comfort Full Body Massage Chair (23% Off - $999): Engineered for accessible full-body airbags, this model combines an ergonomic SL-track rail system with targeted airbag compression and soothing built-in heating to support everyday relaxation. During the Black Friday promotion, shoppers can get this model for $999, a 23% reduction from its original retail price.











Zero Gravity Massage Recliner (40% Off - $2,000 Savings): Representing the highest discount in the seasonal lineup, this premium recliner saves shoppers $2,000 off its original retail price. Designed with zero-gravity reclining, full-body airbags, and built-in foot rollers, it brings multiple massage functions together in one relaxation-focused recliner. The substantial discount also makes this feature-rich model a particularly attractive option for shoppers considering a premium home massage chair. It features zero-gravity reclining alongside full-body airbags and invigorating foot rollers. Full Body Massage Chair with Waist Heating (25% Off - $1,499): This model combines full-body airbag massage with dedicated waist heating, offering a convenient way to incorporate massage and warmth into daily relaxation routines. Its heating function and airbag massage design make it a suitable option for consumers who value additional warmth and targeted massage features in their home wellness setup.



For added peace of mind, eligible massage chair models are backed by a 365-day return policy and a 3-year warranty, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Giving Back to Local Communities During the Holiday Season

Alongside its Black Friday sales, Costway continues to pair accessible home comfort with active community outreach, recognizing that the holiday season is centered on sharing warmth and supporting neighbors. Through its ongoing charitable initiatives, the brand extends its mission beyond individual households through two core programs:



Community Impact 2026 – Warm Your Community: This initiative focuses on supporting local communities through seasonal outreach, neighborhood engagement, and charitable contributions designed to help bring warmth and support to those in need. Community Champion Program: Designed to assist nonprofit organizations, schools, and local community groups through product donations, co-funded neighborhood projects, and dedicated community coupons.



By uniting affordable home wellness deals with local charitable partnerships, Costway reinforces its commitment to bringing warmth, comfort, and practical support into communities throughout the holiday season.









Availability and Holiday Shopping Access

Costway's Black Friday 2026 massage chair promotions are available through December 1, 2026. Consumers can explore the featured models, compare specifications, and shop seasonal offers directly through Costway's official website, or learn more about the brand's community programs at Costway Groups.

About Costway

Founded in 2011 in the United States, Costway has grown into a trusted global home brand guided by its philosophy, "More Than Just Furniture". Offering more than 20,000 SKUs across over 10 categories, spanning furniture, wellness, appliances, outdoor living, baby and kids, and pet supplies, Costway bridges dependable functionality with accessible value. Supported by local warehousing, fast delivery, a 30-day return guarantee, and responsive customer service, Costway delivers practical products designed to bring comfort and inspiration into every home. For more information, visit .

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