MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM plans to restore vacant buildings and return apartments to use in West Philadelphia









BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Road Management (PRM) today announced the acquisition of the Scenic & Girard portfolio in West Philadelphia. The three properties include 48 apartments and one commercial unit at 303–309 N. 65th Street and 6522–6526 W. Girard Avenue. The transaction settled on September 2, 2026.

The prior owner had abandoned the properties, which subsequently suffered vandalism and deterioration, leaving boarded-up buildings in need of substantial reinvestment. The properties were in foreclosure, and the acquisition followed an agreement between the foreclosing lender and the seller.

PRM plans to rehabilitate the buildings, repair damage and return vacant apartments to productive use.

“Restoring properties like these is central to our mission at Post Road Management,” said Borko Milosev, CEO of Post Road Management.“These buildings should be homes for people, not boarded-up reminders of neglect. We plan to repair the damage and bring vacant apartments back into use. By investing in these properties and caring for them over the long term, we can help meet the need for affordable housing and make a lasting improvement to the neighborhood.”

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors, a member of GREA, served as the listing broker. Ken Wellar, a founding partner of GREA, represented the lender in the transaction.

“We felt that Borko and his team at PRM were likely the ideal buyer for these properties. PRM can move quickly and take on substantial rehabilitation, which is important for all the stakeholders. Most importantly, the neighborhoods will see these blighted properties restored and vacant apartments returned to use,” said Ken Wellar, a founding partner of GREA.

About Post Road Management

Founded in 2011, Post Road Management is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based real estate investment and management company focused on multifamily properties. Its integrated platform combines acquisitions, property management, asset management and construction oversight. For more information, visit postroadmgmt.com.

Contact Post Road Management

(206) 360-0873

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at