MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) St. Louis-based Family Law firm volunteers at Thinksgiving, offering marketing, innovation, and awareness support to Burns Recovered

St. Louis, Mo., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cordell & Cordell, the nation's largest family law firm, provided strategic support to Burns Recovered, a St. Louis nonprofit dedicated to helping burn survivors live without limitations, fear, or insecurity. Executives from Cordell & Cordell participated in Filament's annual Thinksgiving charity networking event, a day of creative problem-solving for St. Louis nonprofits, on Thursday, Nov. 5. The event pairs successful businesses with local nonprofits for an amazing day of collaboration and innovation.

Cordell & Cordell's participation in Filament's Thinksgiving event was part of a firm-wide initiative to give back to the communities where they do business. The 15-person working group included participants from Saint Louis University and Washington University in St. Louis. Cordell & Cordell was represented by CEO Joseph P. Breda, CFO Andy Botts, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Digital Officer Chris X. Moloney, COO Allison Cunningham, and Executive Assistant Trina Burlison. Together, the group generated 10 ideas, ranked them by potential impact and required effort, and developed action plans for Burns Recovered to test the top three.

“It was very valuable to have someone from outside the nonprofit industry offer a perspective on something we were struggling with,” said Madeleine Carson, Director of Programs at Burns Recovered.“It helped us think outside the box and to consider things that we probably would not have considered if we had stayed within our comfort zone of talking to other nonprofits.”

Together, the working group developed three pilot plans to help Burns Recovered reach more burn survivors and families across the greater St. Louis area. Cordell & Cordell executives provided expertise to the nonprofit on marketing, public relations, content development, and educational outreach about burn injuries and prevention in the community.

“Thinksgiving gave us an opportunity to step outside our day-to-day work leading a family law firm to focus on community members in need. It's fulfilling to help those who help burn survivors and their families,” said Joe Breda, CEO of Cordell & Cordell.“We joined Thinksgiving because our firm is committed to doing more to support the important work of nonprofits in the locations we serve. We look forward to taking a more active role in this great community of ideas.”

A key priority was making referrals to the organization more consistent. First responders shared how they connect survivors with Burns Recovered to receive support, and where clearer referral steps could help. The group also explored how the nonprofit could build awareness, recruit volunteers, and strengthen its fundraising.

Burns Recovered supports children and adults recovering from burn injuries or smoke inhalation, as well as their families. The nonprofit works with medical teams, first responders, and volunteers to connect survivors with recovery resources, including physical and emotional support. They are best known for the kids' and family camps that offer burn victims opportunities to experience life to the fullest.

“The ideation and growth partnership across business and charity works amazingly for both sides. Filament does a wonderful job, and we are so glad to have been able to shine a spotlight on the great work Burns Recovered does for so many families in need,” said Chris X. Moloney, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer at Cordell & Cordell.

Filament's Thinksgiving brings St. Louis-area nonprofits and business teams together to work on the challenges nonprofits face. This year's event paired 29 nonprofits with local businesses, with more than 300 people joining forces to make an impact.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is America's largest family law firm and a growing national provider of Estate Planning services with nearly 300 legal professionals on staff. For over 35 years, the firm has guided clients through life's toughest personal and family transitions with clarity, compassion, and confidence. With nearly 100 offices nationwide and 2,800 Google Five-Star ratings, Cordell & Cordell provides tailored legal strategies, transparent communication, and a commitment to fighting for the best possible outcome for every client. Visit cordellcordell.com for more information.

About Filament

Filament is a St. Louis-based meeting design, facilitation, and event hosting organization located in the Cortex Innovation District. Founded by Matt Homann, Filament designs collaborative workshops, retreats, off-sites, and summits, both in St. Louis and elsewhere. Every year, Filament's Thinksgiving networking event partners St. Louis nonprofits with teams from smart businesses for a day of creative problem-solving focused on the future. For more information, visit .

About Burns Recovery

Founded in 1983, Burns Recovered is a St. Louis nonprofit that supports individuals of all ages recovering from burn injuries and their families. The organization supports survivors during and after hospitalization through hospital-based peer support, scholarships, and financial assistance. Its camps and retreats such as Midwest Children's Burn Camp and Family camp give survivors and their families opportunities to build friendships and find community. Learn more at brsg.org.

CONTACT: Michelle Barry Chameleon Collective for Cordell and Cordell 6038092748...