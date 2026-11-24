World LNG Summit & Awards 2025

26th World LNG Summit & Awards to explore the next phase of global LNG development, strengthen commercial partnerships and unlock new market opportunities

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --. Hosted by BOTAŞ, the Summit will welcome an expected 1,000 attendees and 120 speakers, representing 500 companies across the global energy value chain.. Senior executives from BOTAŞ, Cheniere, ADNOC, XRG, ExxonMobil, Shell, bp and other leading organisations will explore opportunities for LNG supply expansion, new investment and strategies for long-term growth.. The four-day programme will feature the Strategic Conference, invitation-only Leadership Roundtables, specialist Masterclasses, infrastructure investment discussions and the World LNG Awards Evening.The 26th World LNG Summit & Awards will return to Istanbul from 1–4 December 2026, bringing together senior energy executives, policymakers, buyers, traders, financiers and infrastructure developers to explore the next phase of global LNG growth and the investment, innovation and partnerships that will underpin it.Hosted by BOTAŞ at the Shangri-La Bosphorus, the Summit comes at a time of continued investment and expansion across the global LNG industry.With geopolitical complexity and market volatility now part of the industry's operating environment, LNG leaders are focused on building resilient portfolios, diversifying supply and developing the infrastructure needed to connect new production with growing markets. Discussions will explore how the industry can deliver reliable and affordable energy, strengthen commercial partnerships and advance emissions management and decarbonisation.Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of BOTAŞ, said:“We are proud to host the 26th World LNG Summit & Awards in Istanbul, Türkiye.” He highlighted Türkiye's work to diversify supply, expand gas infrastructure and contribute to European energy resilience.Global LNG leaders shaping the industry's next phase of growthConfirmed speakers include Abdulvahit Fidan, Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of BOTAŞ; Anatol Feygin, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cheniere; Dr. Michele Fiorentino, President, Energy Solutions at XRG; Andrew Barry, Chairman – LNG Market Development and Vice President – Global LNG Marketing at ExxonMobil; Rashid Al Mazrouei, Chief Marketing & Origination Officer (LNG) at ADNOC; Tahir Faruqui, Vice President, Origination – LNG at Shell; and Jerome Milongo, Vice President, Global LNG Trading & Origination at bp.Additional speakers include Akshay Kumar Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Petronet LNG; Alan Heng, CEO of Singapore GasCo; Douglas Wharton, Senior Vice President, LNG Marketing at Venture Global; Maria Sferruzza, CEO of DESFA; Chris Cooper, President and CEO of LNG Canada; Maria Rita Galli, CEO of Aktor LNG; and Tatsushi Amano, Senior Executive Managing Officer at the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC).Advancing the global LNG agenda: investment, resilience and market growthFrom 2–4 December, the Strategic Conference will explore opportunities for LNG supply expansion, the evolution of commercial and contractual models, and strategies for building resilient portfolios and maritime supply chains. Discussions will also address how businesses are adapting to an evolving geopolitical landscape, as well as the role of emissions management in strengthening long-term industry competitiveness.Discussions will examine the outlook for demand across Europe and Asia Pacific, the role of long-term contracts and spot trading, and opportunities to expand LNG infrastructure and develop emerging markets. On 4 December, investment-focused sessions will bring together energy executives, financiers and project developers to explore project bankability, financing structures and how capital can support the next generation of LNG infrastructure.Leadership Roundtables: advancing senior-level industry dialogueOn Thursday, 3 December, three invitation-only Leadership Roundtables will convene senior executives for closed-door discussions conducted under the Chatham House Rule. The sessions will explore strategies to enhance LNG affordability, reliability and flexibility, build resilient portfolios through evolving contractual arrangements, and unlock downstream demand through investment and infrastructure development.Alongside the formal conference programme, bilateral meetings and C-suite networking will provide opportunities to strengthen commercial relationships, establish new partnerships and advance business opportunities across the international LNG value chain.Istanbul at the centre of the global energy conversationReturning to Istanbul, the Summit recognises Türkiye's strategic position as an energy corridor linking Europe, Asia and the wider global gas market. Türkiye's focus on supply diversification and infrastructure connectivity provides a strong setting for international collaboration, investment and commercial partnerships.For more than 25 years, the World LNG Summit & Awards has provided a platform for senior decision-makers to exchange strategic intelligence, develop commercial partnerships and advance the global LNG industry. The 2026 edition will build on this legacy, bringing together the leaders shaping a resilient, competitive and growing global LNG market.The Summit's 2026 sponsors include Host Sponsor BOTAŞ; Platinum Sponsors ADNOC Gas, XRG, BGN, Cheniere and Venture Global; Gold Sponsor Caturus; Silver Sponsor ExxonMobil; and Bronze Sponsors Baker Botts, Bechtel, BRG Energy & Climate, German LNG Terminal, JERA Global Markets, Karpowership, Lloyd's Register, Mercuria, MidOcean Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Poten & Partners, RWE, Sempra Infrastructure and TotalEnergies.ENDSAbout the World LNG Summit & AwardsThe World LNG Summit & Awards is an established international forum for senior leaders across the LNG and gas value chain. Organised by dmg events, the 26th edition will take place from 1–4 December 2026 at the Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul, Türkiye, hosted by BOTAŞ.Further information and delegate registration:Follow #WorldLNGSummit for the latest event updates.About dmg eventsEstablished in 1989, dmg events is an international exhibitions and publishing company with 13 offices worldwide. Its portfolio of more than 115 annual events attracts over 650,000 visitors, connecting business communities and supporting commercial growth across industries. For more information, visit .Media enquiries and accreditationEmail:...Media accreditation: /forms/press-registration/

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Global LNG leaders to convene in Istanbul to advance industry resilience, investment and growth News Provided By Panterra November 24, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Technology



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