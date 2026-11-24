James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Logo

James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational - Home of Legends

2026 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational winner and defending champion Zach Johnson (pictured second from left)

Tournament Returns March 1–7; Will celebrate 20 years of PGA TOUR Champions golf in Boca Raton

- Steve Marino, tournament directorBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tickets are now on sale for the 2027 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, returning March 1–7 to The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton. In its third year, the tournament will mark 20 years of PGA TOUR Champions golf in Boca Raton with a tournament-wide community impact initiative designed to engage local nonprofits, increase fan participation and expand charitable giving across South Florida.The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event will again feature 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, joined Friday and Saturday by 26 Pro Football Hall of Famers. Zach Johnson (PGA TOUR Champions) and Hall of Famer Jimbo Covert are the defending champions. Tournament play will be broadcast nationally Friday through Sunday.The 2027 tournament builds on record momentum. Last month, organizers announced $1,093,715 in charitable contributions from the 2026 tournament - the largest total in event history and the first time it topped $1 million, in just its second year. More than $5 million has now been raised for charity since PGA TOUR Champions golf first came to Boca Raton. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast.“Where else can you walk the fairways and watch PGA TOUR Champions stars play right alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers?” said Steve Marino, tournament director.“This year we're celebrating 20 years of PGA TOUR Champions golf in Boca Raton, and we're making it a week to remember, packed with great golf, legendary personalities and plenty of fun for the whole family.”The tournament is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship with James Hardie Building Products Inc., America's leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.TicketsGridiron Grounds Passes give fans full access to the tournament grounds and public viewing areas at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club, putting them steps from the action as golf pros and football legends compete.Pass: Weekly Gridiron Grounds PassAccess: Thursday through SundayPrice: $95Pass: Good-Any-One-Day Gridiron Grounds PassAccess: Any one day, Thursday through SundayPrice: $45Pass: Single Day Gridiron Grounds PassAccess: One specific day, Thursday through SundayPrice: $35Kids 15 and under get free grounds admission with a ticketed adult. Children don't need a ticket but must enter with an adult.Military, veterans and first responders: Active, retired, reserve and National Guard members, veterans and first responders receive up to two complimentary Gridiron Grounds tickets and one standard parking pass per day, Thursday through Sunday, with valid ID (limit two per account). Ticket holders also have access to the Patriot's Outpost on the 16th green, open Friday through Sunday, courtesy of military sponsor SBA Communications.Premium hospitality: Groups of all sizes can upgrade to the Endzone Club, the Legends Club presented by Delta Air Lines or a Private Hospitality space.Pro-Am experiences: Play alongside a PGA Tour Champions professional during the Women's Pro-Am on Monday, March 1, or alongside both a PGA Tour Champions professional and a Pro Football Hall of Famer during the Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, March 3, and Thursday, March 4.Tournament week scheduleAll times Eastern. Full schedule: jameshardieinvitational/spectators/scheduleDay: Sunday, February 28Event: The Fairway 5K & Wellness Social Presented by The Power of Sports (ticketed event)Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.Day: Monday, March 1Event: Birdies & Bams Mahjong Social hosted by Cris Carter (HOF 2013) & wife, Sue (ticketed event)Time: 6- 8:30 p.m.Day: Wednesday, March 3Event: Legends Shootout (ticketed event)Time: 4–7:30 p.m.Day: Thursday, March 4Event: Thursday Pro-Am (private event)Time: 7:30 a.m.–5 p.m.Day: Thursday, March 4Event: Gates open / Practice RoundsTime: 8 a.m. to 30 minutes after playDay: Friday, March 5 - Round 1Event: Gates openTime: 6:45 a.m. to 30 minutes after playDay: Friday, March 5 - Round 1Event: Double tee start. Features PGA Tour Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famers.Time: 7-8 a.m. & 11-10 a.m.Day: Friday, March 5 - Round 1Event: Skybox Hospitality openTime: 8:30 a.m. to 30 minutes after playDay: Saturday, March 6 - Round 2Event: Gates openTime: 6:45 a.m. to 30 minutes after playDay: Saturday, March 6 - Round 2Event: Double tee start. Features PGA Tour Champions professionals and Pro Football Hall of Famer.Time: 7-8 a.m. & 11-10 a.m.Day: Saturday, March 6 - Round 2Event: Gridiron Greats Presented by The Hobby Card Show at BRiC Campus (ticketed event)Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Day: Saturday, March 6 - Round 2Event: Toast to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Champion (private event)Time: 5 p.m. to conclusionDay: Sunday, March 7 - Final RoundEvent: Gates and Skybox Hospitality openTime: 8:30 a.m. to 30 minutes after playDay: Sunday, March 7 - Final RoundEvent: Double tee start. Features PGA Tour Champions professionals onlyTime: 8:48 a.m.Day: Sunday, March 7 - Final RoundEvent: Gridiron Greats Presented by The Hobby Card Show at BRiC Campus (ticketed event)Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.Day: Sunday, March 7 - Final RoundEvent: Toast to the Champion – PGA Tour Champions (private event)Time: 5 p.m. to conclusionAbout the James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame InvitationalThe James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 1 to 7, 2027, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. The tournament's cornerstone charities are the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visitFollow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2027 James HardieTM Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Tickets Now on Sale News Provided By BlueIvy Communications November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.