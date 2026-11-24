Pulte Built to Honor Ceremony

Pulte Built to Honor Home Dedication

Pulte Built to Honor House Dedication

Company joins PulteGroup and fellow trade partners in supporting the Heard and Shaw families through Built to Honor

- Jeremy Bolt, Co-President of Florida State FenceTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Florida State Fence, a trusted Tampa based fencing contractor with extensive experience in community projects and infrastructure, has donated and installed fencing for two new mortgage-free homes. The homes were presented to the Heard and Shaw families through PulteGroup's Built to Honorprogram in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes. The families were celebrated during a Double Grand Reveal Ceremony on November 18 at the Spencer Glen community in Riverview.As one of the vendors contributing to the initiative, Florida State Fence provided 6-foot-tall PVC fencing for both properties, helping to create private outdoor spaces for the families to enjoy as they settle into their new homes.“These homes represent a new chapter for two families who have sacrificed so much,” said Jeremy Bolt, co-President of Florida State Fence.“We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute our team's skills and give each family a private yard where they can relax, spend time together and feel at home.”Florida State Fence regularly works with Pulte on residential projects. Participating in Built to Honor gave the company an opportunity to extend that working relationship into a shared effort to support Veterans and their families.“Our crews work with Pulte to help complete homes for families throughout the communities we serve,” said Jeremy Brongo, co-President of Florida State Fence.“Being able to donate our work for the Heard and Shaw families made these projects especially meaningful. We are proud to stand alongside Pulte and the other participating vendors to help welcome them home.”The November 18 ceremony brought PulteGroup, Building Homes for Heroes and participating trade partners together to celebrate both families. PulteGroup's Built to Honor program provides mortgage-free homes to veterans living with disabilities resulting from their military service.“Bringing these homes to life takes a community of partners willing to contribute their time, resources and expertise,” said Ray Aponte, vice president of land development for Pulte.“Florida State Fence is a valued partner in our day-to-day work, and we appreciate their generosity in helping us create welcoming homes for the Heard and Shaw families.”For Florida State Fence, the donation reflects a commitment to supporting the communities where its employees live and work.About Florida State FenceFlorida State Fence is one of the largest and most respected fencing companies serving Tampa Bay, Lakeland and surrounding Central Florida communities. The company offers a full range of fencing solutions including vinyl aluminum wood chain link and temporary fencing with a commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer service. For more information, visit .About PulteGroupPulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) is an Atlanta-based homebuilder operating in more than 45 markets across the United States. Its brands include Pulte Homes, Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, Explore by Del Webb and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, serving buyers at different stages of life. Learn more at .

Joanne M. Sgro-Killworth

JSK PR

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Florida State Fence Donates Fencing for Two Mortgage-Free Homes Honoring Veterans News Provided By JSK PR November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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