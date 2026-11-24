MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Building on a banner year in live sports streaming and partnerships with Lumen and Oracle, Netskrt will use the funding to expand its global deep edge footprint

- Siegfried Luft, co-founder and CEO of NetskrtVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Netskrt, a global content delivery network (CDN) built for high-concurrency live streaming events, today announced it has secured US$10 million in the first close of a Series B financing round of up to US$30 million. The initial closing includes participation from Yaletown Partners, Credit Mutuel Equity, and Export Development Canada (EDC). Netskrt will use the funding to expand its presence globally and meet growing demand for live streaming, video on demand, and delivery of large game files and software packages.The financing builds on a banner year for Netskrt, which has delivered more than 550 live sporting events for some of the world's largest streaming providers, including weekly delivery of NFL games and World Cup matches from multiple tier-1 direct-to-consumer streaming platforms. Alongside that delivery record, partnerships with Lumen and Oracle have laid the groundwork for the Company's next stage of growth.“Delivering hundreds of live sporting events this year has demonstrated what our approach can do when large audiences stream simultaneously,” said Siegfried Luft, co-founder and CEO of Netskrt.“We provide CDN capacity where it's needed, often on short notice, so viewers can start watching quickly and with the highest quality. This financing will help us attract more content relationships while expanding our global presence, with Latin America a priority forcontinued growth.”Netskrt's delivery model combines global points of presence with edge infrastructure and capacity embedded inside internet service provider (ISP) networks. Network intelligence directs requests based on available capacity and changing network conditions. The resulting quality of experience has attracted global tier-1 streaming brands to Netskrt.Netskrt's partnership with Lumen provides dynamic bare metal capacity to support its expansion. That relationship gives Netskrt additional flexibility to meet delivery requirements across multiple regions. Separately, Netskrt recently announced plans to expand its Oracle collaboration through participation in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Global CDN Connect, building on the companies' work together on Media Over QUIC.Netskrt's global network now spans more than 1,500 points of presence and provides over 90 Tbps of capacity across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Credit Mutuel Equity Managing Director, Canada, Ludovic Andre added,“Netskrt has established itself as a critical partner to some of the largest streaming brands in the world, especially as it pertains to their most important content. We look forward to continued growth and expansion in multiple global markets.”“Based on its innovative CDN technology and live sports delivery expertise, Netskrt has achieved significant customer and revenue growth,” said Brad Johns, partner with Yaletown Partners.“We see a strong opportunity to extend that model, and we're pleased to support the company's next stage of growth.”About Netskrt SystemsNetskrt is the CDN that streaming platforms rely on when demand is highest and failure isn't an option. Proven on live sports, the hardest problem in streaming, for the world's largest streaming providers, Netskrt rapidly adds capacity close to viewers, including inside ISP networks. The result is the highest quality experience for live events, premieres, major releases, VOD demand spikes, and large-object delivery.For more information, visit

Lucy Nguyen

Magnolia Marketing Communications

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Netskrt Secures $10 Million in First Close of Series B to Accelerate Global Growth News Provided By Magnolia Marketing Communications November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.