6,400+/-SF Commercial Building

Prime Metropark Location

Contemporary Commercial Space

Receiver Ordered Sale of 2020-Built Lincoln Highway Property in Iselin, NJ

- Max Spann Jr, President & CEO of Max Spann RE & Auction Co, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., in cooperation with AJ Willner Auctions, announces the upcoming online auction, by order of the Receiver, of a modern 6,400± square-foot commercial building located at 497 Lincoln Highway (Route 27) in the Iselin section of Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, NJ. The online auction will conclude Wednesday, December 16, 2026, providing owner-users, investors, and professional practices with an opportunity to acquire a nearly new commercial building less than a mile from Metropark Station.Constructed in 2020, the two-story building features contemporary commercial space served by an elevator. The property sits on a level 0.55± acre highway-commercial site with on-site parking for approximately 36 vehicles, providing convenient access for employees, clients, and visitors.The property benefits from approximately 160 feet of frontage along Lincoln Highway (Route 27) within the established North Edison/Woodbridge commercial market. It is located approximately 0.8 miles from Metropark Station, which offers NJ TRANSIT Northeast Corridor rail service and excellent access for commuters throughout Central and Northern New Jersey.“Modern commercial buildings with this combination of parking, highway exposure, and rail access rarely become available this close to Metropark,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.“The Route 27 corridor has seen explosive growth and this asset is at its center.”The surrounding trade area is supported by strong demographics, with approximately 156,484 residents within three miles and a 2025 median household income of approximately $118,133 within that radius.The site is also well positioned for regional connectivity, approximately 18 miles from Newark Liberty International Airport and convenient to the major employment and commercial centers of Middlesex County and Northern New Jersey.“Woodbridge and the Metropark corridor continue to draw businesses that value access to rail, highways, and a deep local workforce,” added Spann.“This property gives an owner-user or investor a modern, well-located asset in one of the most accessible commercial markets in the state.”The property is being sold through Max Spann's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program, which exposes the opportunity to local, regional, and national buyers through an extensive marketing campaign designed to generate competitive bidding. Property previews will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2nd and Monday, December 7th.Auction InformationProperty Address: 497 Lincoln Highway (Route 27), Iselin, Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County, NJ 08830Property Previews: Wednesday, December 2, 2026 - 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM; Monday, December 7, 2026 - 12:00 PM to 2:00 PMOnline Bidding Opens: Monday, December 14, 2026 - 9:00 AMAuction Concludes: Wednesday, December 16, 2026 - 11:00 AMBidders can access due diligence materials and register to bid online at maxspann.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.For more than 60 years, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. has specialized in the accelerated marketing and sale of residential, commercial, and development properties across the United States. With offices in New York, New Jersey, and Florida, the firm creates competitive auction environments that maximize value for sellers while providing transparent opportunities for buyers.

Max Spann Jr.

Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co

+1 908-735-9191

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6,400± SF Commercial Building Near Metropark to be Sold at Auction News Provided By Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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