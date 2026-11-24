Elemental Impact invests in Avalo

Avalo Growers in field

Texas Cotton being harvested

Funds will support Avalo's Grower Data Passport and local gin partner network, helping Texas High Plains farmers earn income from their data & access support.

- Mitch Rubin, Managing Director of Investments at Elemental ImpactDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avalo, an AI-powered crop evolution company, today announced investment from Elemental Impact, a nonprofit investor in climate technologies with deep community impact. The funding will support two connected programs in the Texas High Plains: an enhanced Grower Data Passport that simplifies how growers collect and use field-level data, and a gin partner program to help Avalo augment its grower network. Avalo focuses on dryland cotton, which relies on rainfall rather than irrigation, and develops varieties adapted to the region's increasingly variable conditions.“We invested in Avalo because their vision for developing the most climate resilient crops starts with growers and the communities around them. That's the kind of innovation we're excited to back-solving peoples' needs, strengthening local businesses, and creating the potential for massive impact as Avalo's offerings evolve,” said Mitch Rubin, Managing Director of Portfolio & Investments at Elemental Impact.Growers who take part in sustainability and certification programs often report intense, duplicate paperwork with little return for the effort. Avalo's Grower Data Passport, built with FarmRaise, collects a standard set of farm and field-level information once per season, with help from local partners. With the farmer's approval, that data is shared with Avalo partners and certification programs such as the US Cotton Trust Protocol and Better Cotton Initiative, along with other approved parties through custom reporting. The same data feeds GrowerIQ, Avalo's proprietary analytics platform that turns data into actionable insights for growers, and helps Avalo breed cotton varieties adapted to growers' own fields. Avalo's grower contract pays farmers a direct fee for their data, as a separate farm product from their crop.“Cotton farmers tell us the paperwork behind sustainability programs costs them time and rarely pays them back. The Grower Data Passport fixes that: a farmer enters their field data once, Avalo uses it to qualify their crop for multiple programs and certifications, and they earn real dollars for their effort and get insights from their data,” said Rebecca White, Chief Product Officer at Avalo.Under the new gin partner program, Avalo will recruit, onboard, and train up to 10 local partners in the first year. Training covers the Avalo offering, grower economics, enrollment and contracting, sustainable practice documentation, and season-long grower support. Avalo will provide high-touch support while partners build confidence, and will track partner performance, grower experience, and retention to set the pace of expansion.Avalo's CEO, Brendan Collins added,“Growers in the High Plains have been asking us for more acres than our team can serve on its own. Elemental's investment lets us build that capacity through the people growers already trust, starting with their local gin.”-----About AvaloAvalo Inc. is an AI-power crop evolution company based in Durham, North Carolina. Their novel Rapid Evolution PlatformTM uses interpretable machine learning to commercialize impactful crop traits faster and more affordably than conventional breeding or GMO. Their mission is to create a more sustainable, efficient, and equitable food system by creating resilient and productive crops that require less inputs. Avalo Inc. was founded in 2020.Avalo Inc - LinkedInAvalo - InstagramAbout Elemental ImpactElemental Impact is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit investor in climate technologies with deep community impact. With 17 years of experience, Elemental provides catalytic capital paired with project expertise, local partnership, and investor mobilization to help first-of-a-kind and early commercial projects reach scale. Elemental reports that each dollar it invests has unlocked an additional $110 in follow-on funding, totaling $11.8 billion. Elemental has offices in Honolulu, New York City, Washington DC, and San Francisco.elementalimpact

Rebecca White

Avalo

+1 806-216-0147

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Elemental Impact Invests in Avalo to Scale Grower-First Cotton News Provided By Avalo Inc. November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry



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