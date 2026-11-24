Riverain Technologies

Continuous, evidence-driven performance monitoring now available for ClearRead customers on Riverain's aiStream platform

MIAMISBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Riverain Technologies, a leader in AI cardiothoracic imaging, today announced the availability of aiStream Analytics, AI governance analytics powered by the Bialogics AIQ framework, for customers running ClearReadTM algorithms. aiStream Analytics gives radiology departments and health systems continuous, standardized evidence of how ClearRead performs at their site, on their patients, every day.As AI becomes routine in radiology, health systems face a growing question: is the AI still performing as expected after go-live? Pre-purchase validation offers a snapshot, but scanners, protocols, patient populations and workflows change over time. AI governance committees, radiology leaders and administrators increasingly need ongoing proof that their AI is accurate across patient groups and delivering value.aiStream Analytics answers that need by monitoring performance in real time and surfaces the metrics governance teams need, including:.Real-time concordance and discordance monitoring that validates AI output against radiologist findings for ongoing quality assurance..AIQ Score, a composite performance measure built from indicators such as concordance and discordance, positive and negative predictive value, and the rate of additional findings surfaced by the AI with the ability to stratify performance across a range of relevant independent variables, e.g., acquisition device, protocol, site location, etc..Drift Reporting that tracks potential biases, performance drift, and accuracy changes over time..Workflow impact metrics covering report turnaround time, productivity and radiologist workload, translating AI performance into operational value.aiStream is the newest platform from Riverain that deploys ClearRead algorithms and Analytics tools with flexible and scalable options for on-premise or in the cloud. Because the analytics are delivered by Riverain as part of the ClearRead suite, customers gain AI governance support without adding a separate vendor or analytics project and can integrate directly or through an AI platform partner. The ClearRead Chest suite of cardiothoracic AI tools targets nodule detection and analysis, incidental CAC scoring and the FDA pending aortic diameter measurements for improved accuracy and efficiency."Our customers have told us that knowing ClearRead works isn't always enough. They need to prove it, to their radiologists, their AI committees, and their leadership," said Steve Worrell, CEO of Riverain Technologies. "With aiStream Analytics, healthcare organizations can see how our AI performs on its own patients, catch changes early, and demonstrate the value it delivers. Governance becomes part of the product, not an afterthought.""Responsible AI governance depends on evidence, not assumptions," said Jeff Vachon, President of Bialogics." Bringing our AIQ framework to the ClearRead suite through aiStream means radiology teams get a consistent, standardized view of AI performance built right into the tools they already use. Riverain is setting a high bar for transparency and accountability in imaging AI."SEE IT AT RSNA 2026Riverain will demonstrate aiStream Analytics at RSNA 2026, Nov. 29–Dec. 2 at McCormick Place in Chicago, booth #4741 in the South Hall. Attendees can book an appointment at or visit riveraintech to schedule a demo.ABOUT RIVERAIN TECHNOLOGIESRiverain Technologies develops AI that helps radiologists detect and quantify disease earlier and more efficiently. Its ClearRead CT suite includes lung health and cardiac health tools, including ClearRead CT vessel suppression for a clear view of the lungs, facilitating the visualization, detection and measurement of pulmonary nodules. ClearRead CT supports the quantification of coronary artery calcification. ClearRead solutions are deployed through aiStream, on premises or in the cloud. Learn more at riveraintech.ABOUT BIALOGICSBialogics Analytics Inc. provides a Unified Intelligence Framework for Medical Imaging. It combines advanced analytics, semantic modeling, domain-specific intelligence and integrated LLM technology to reveal relationships, explain performance, identify opportunities and transform complex information into actionable intelligence. By connecting imaging, clinical, operational, workforce and AI image analysis, it gives healthcare leaders and clinical teams the insight to improve performance, strengthen care and guide decisions. Learn more at bialogics.

Mandy Bayman

Riverain Technologies

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Riverain Technologies Launches aiStream Analytics, Bringing Bialogics AIQ Framework and AI Governance ClearReadTM Suite News Provided By Riverain Technology November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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