Webster Five Bank Partners With Swaystack to Build Stronger Relationships Through Guided Digital Onboarding

Digital Onboarding & Engagement Banking

Earn the direct deposit relationship by helping your consumers switch accounts with their payroll provider.

Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology.

The bank is extending its digital strategy across the account holder lifecycle, with a focus on funding, direct deposit, everyday usage, and product adoption.

- Brian McEvoy, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Webster Five Bank, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Swaystack, the digital onboarding and engagement platform helping banks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships, today announced that Webster Five Bank has gone live with Swaystack, bringing guided digital onboarding, account funding, direct deposit switching, and personalized product discovery into its Jack Henry Banno digital banking experience.The strategy addresses a costly problem for financial institutions: accounts that are successfully opened but never become active relationships. Recent Cornerstone Advisors research found that 42% of highly engaged consumers hold six or more products with their primary financial institution, compared with just 3% of unengaged consumers. The research also found that leading institutions focus the first 90 days on a small set of behaviors that signal whether the relationship is taking hold, including funding, digital banking adoption, direct deposit, and first card usage.“Opening an account is only the first step. If a new customer does not fund the account, move their direct deposit and activate their debit card in those first few weeks, the relationship may stall,” said Brian McEvoy, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Webster Five Bank.“With Swaystack built into Digital Banking, every new checking customer gets a guided path through those steps, from instant funding to switching payroll in a few taps. It's the personalized experience our bankers provide, now reflected in digital banking.The streamlined process brings together several capabilities aimed at helping customers get the most from their relationship with the Bank sooner. With simplified setup and funding, faster access to everyday banking tools like debit cards and opportunities to utilize more account benefits and services immediately, the new digital onboarding journey is designed to create a smoother transition from opening an account to making it an integrated piece of a customer's daily financial management.The bank also extends the experience with a digital banking storefront for existing account holders, offering customers a convenient way to explore relevant products and services.“Webster Five's team sees the customer relationship as a lifecycle, not a series of disconnected products or campaigns,” said Har Rai Khalsa, CEO and Co-Founder of Swaystack.“They are creating a clear path from account opening to activation, primacy, and continued growth, with the next best action changing as the relationship grows and evolves. That is where we see the industry heading. The financial institutions that can guide each relationship forward over time will have a much stronger model for turning acquisition into long-term relationship growth.”To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions build stronger relationships across the account holder lifecycle through gamified onboarding and personalized engagement, visit swaystack or schedule a discovery call.About Webster Five BankWebster Five is a full-service financial institution delivering personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions backed by deep expertise in banking and local markets. With a relationship-driven approach and forward-looking products, the Bank helps clients navigate financial decisions with confidence and efficiency.Media Contact:Sonia Mahnot, SVP Director of Marketing...About SwaystackBanks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships with Swaystack, a digital onboarding and engagement platform. Using gamified journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, financial institutions leverage Swaystack to guide new account holders to take the actions that matter most, like funding, switching direct deposit, and adopting new products.Founded by fintech veterans Har Rai Khalsa and Simran Singh, Swaystack builds on a proven track record of helping banks and credit unions compete with modern digital experiences. Har Rai previously co-founded MK Decision, acquired by Alkami in 2021, while Simran co-founded Zogo, where he helped more than 250 financial institutions gamify financial education for over 1.1 million users.

Gustavo Romero

Swaystack

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Webster Five Bank Partners With Swaystack to Build Stronger Relationships Through Guided Digital Onboarding News Provided By Swaystack November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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