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New Open Wing Alliance report reveals cumulative progress benefiting more than 100 million hens

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A new report released today by the Open Wing Alliance (OWA), a global coalition of 84 animal protection organizations, finds that 1,700+ corporate cage-free egg commitments have been fulfilled worldwide, with more than an estimated 100 million hens benefiting from these commitments. The findings mark significant progress in the global food industry's transition away from cages, even as hundreds of companies have yet to deliver on their promises.

The 2026 Cage-Free Egg Fulfillment Report examines more than 2,900 corporate commitments across restaurants, retailers, hotels, food manufacturers, and foodservice providers. The findings follow the largest deadline year in the history of the global cage-free movement, with a record 1,094 commitments due in 2025-nearly six times the previous record of 187 in 2020.

“Last year was the biggest test yet of the food industry's cage-free promises, and the results show just how much progress companies are making,” said Elisa Bianco, Senior Global Corporate Relations Manager at The Humane League, a founding member of the Open Wing Alliance.“More than 1,700 commitments have now been fulfilled, proving that companies can deliver on their promises even in challenging markets. While the vast majority are moving in the right direction, a minority of companies continue to fall behind. These companies must be transparent about how and when they plan to meet their commitments. The millions of hens still confined in cages cannot afford more delays.”

Key Findings from the 2026 Report

More than 1,700 cage-free commitments have been fulfilled worldwide, with more than 100 million hens benefiting from fulfilled commitments.

250 commitments with deadlines of 2025 or earlier are reporting progress.

548 companies with deadlines of 2025 or earlier are not currently reporting progress, raising consumer concerns about corporate transparency and accountability.

Major Global Brands Deliver on Cage-Free Promises

The report highlights major companies that have successfully transitioned to cage-free egg sourcing, demonstrating that progress is possible across industries and regions.

In North America, Dairy Queen now sources cage-free shell and liquid eggs across its U.S. and Canadian locations, while DINE Brands, parent company of Applebee's and IHOP, fulfilled its commitment covering 3,156 U.S. locations. The Campbell's Company also reached 100% cage-free sourcing, including egg ingredients used in its products.

Internationally, Nando's achieved 100% cage-free sourcing in South Africa, while Crepes & Waffles fulfilled its commitment across operations in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, and Panama.

Hundreds of Companies Still Have Work to Do

Despite record progress, the report reveals that hundreds of companies have yet to fulfill their cage-free commitments or publicly disclose their progress. While 250 companies are reporting progress toward fulfillment, another 548 are not currently reporting progress, raising concerns about corporate transparency and accountability.

The Open Wing Alliance is calling on companies that have missed their deadlines to publicly report their progress, establish clear timelines for reaching 100% cage-free sourcing, and work with suppliers to overcome remaining challenges.

The full 2026 Cage-Free Egg Fulfillment Report, including regional findings, company case studies, and recommendations for businesses, is available here. For more information about the OWA visit, visit OpenWingAlliance.

Karen Hirsch

The Humane League

+1 678-469-8675

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MORE THAN 1,700 CORPORATE CAGE-FREE EGG COMMITMENTS NOW FULFILLED WORLDWIDE, NEW REPORT FINDS News Provided By The Humane League November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing...



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