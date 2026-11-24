The Boca Raton firm built its method on a gap it sees in nearly every company: the owner and the team describe two different businesses.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When a business owner and that owner's employees are asked the same questions separately, they often describe two different companies. Platform One, a Boca Raton firm that audits businesses, built its method around that gap. The firm has now released a free version that an owner can complete alone in about ten minutes.The P1 Index asks twenty questions and scores a company across five areas: finance, marketing, people, operations and performance. It then names the single constraint most likely to be limiting the other four. No credit card is required.The assessment rests on an idea the firm applies to every client. A struggling company usually has one root problem, and most of what the owner is busy fixing is a symptom of it."Every owner I've worked with can list ten things that are wrong," said Nick Ayala, co-founder of Platform One. "Almost none of them can say which one is causing the other nine. So they work on all ten, and a year later they're tired and the business is the same size."Platform One's full audit, called Baseline, goes further than a self-assessment can. The owner answers a set of questions first and alone. Partners and employees then answer the same questions on their own, with no name attached to any response. The firm compares the two sets and reports the distance between what the owner believes about the business and what the people inside it describe. Platform One calls that distance the divergence and treats it as the audit's central finding. This can be run across the entire organization, sales teams, marketing teams, or even the executive team alone.Sometimes the finding is uncomfortable."The hardest version is when the constraint is the founder," Ayala said. "Nobody on the payroll is going to say that to your face. They will say it on an anonymous form."Once the constraint is identified, the firm works with the company to fix it and then runs the measurement again. Platform One describes the method as find it, fix it, follow through, and says most firms stop at the first step. Because the business was scored before anything changed, the owner can see whether the number moved.The P1 Index is meant as a starting point for owners who want a reading on their own company before deciding whether an outside audit is worth it. It is available now at .About Platform OnePlatform One is a business diagnostic and implementation firm in Boca Raton, Florida. Its Baseline audit asks an owner and the owner's team the same questions separately and anonymously, then identifies the one constraint limiting the company's growth. The firm was co-founded by Nick Ayala, who has founded and sold four companies. More information is available at .

Jessica Rodriguez

Platform One

+1 561-556-5795

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Platform One Releases the P1 Index, a Free 10-Minute Assessment That Names the One Constraint Holding your Business Back News Provided By The Wealth Circle November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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