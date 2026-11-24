Kuvings shared practical tips on juice pulp repurposing.

Almond pulp snack bar with Kuvings

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kuvings, a global leader in premium kitchen appliances and cold press juicers, shared practical tips on juice pulp repurposing (pulp utilization) alongside nutritional insights, demonstrating how consumers can transform what is often discarded into delicious, fiber-rich everyday meals.Plant fiber consists of two primary forms: soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water within the digestive tract to form a gel-like substance that slows digestion, supports satiety, and assists with blood sugar regulation and weight management. The majority of soluble fiber remains present in extracted juice. In contrast, insoluble fiber constitutes the bulk of the extracted pulp; it does not break down in water or provide calories, functioning instead to promote digestive regularity and fullness.Extracting insoluble fiber offers distinct functional advantages for juice consumers, including a significantly smoother texture and the ability to consume the micronutrients of multiple servings of fruits and vegetables in a single sitting without premature fullness. Furthermore, the absence of solid pulp allows for faster nutrient absorption into the bloodstream, offering a natural and rapid energy boost often utilized in place of caffeinated beverages.To address dietary fiber intake while minimizing kitchen waste, Kuvings notes that the discarded pulp can be easily repurposed across various culinary applications. The fiber-rich byproduct can be incorporated into batters for bread and muffins, simmered into hearty soups, or blended into smoothies and desserts. For those seeking a simpler approach without cooking or baking, consumers can stir a spoonful of pulp directly back into their finished glass, or supplement their beverages with high-fiber ingredients like chia seeds. Kuvings also advises individuals with underlying medical conditions or those who are pregnant to consult a healthcare professional regarding personalized dietary adjustments.Meanwhile, Kuvings recently launched the new AUTO10 SQUARE Plus, and its Black Friday sale runs through November 30.[About Kuvings]Kuvings is an international manufacturer of premium kitchen appliances dedicated to healthy living. Renowned for its innovative cold press slow juicers, the brand develops appliances designed to simplify healthy nutritional habits worldwide.

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Kuvings Unveils Smart Ways to Repurpose Juice Pulp: Balancing Pure Nutrition and Everyday Fiber News Provided By Kuvings November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry



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