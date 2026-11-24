MEDDPICC Manifesto: 52 Maxims for Enterprise Sales - hardcover edition.

MEDDPICC Manifesto Sample Maxim

Illustration: MEDDPICC® Manifesto on a sales leader's desk

Six years after Always Be Qualifying, the first book of MEDDIC, Darius Lahoutifard turns MEDDPICC® principles into 52 weekly habits for sales teams.

- Darius LahoutifardNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEDDIC Academy today announced the release of MEDDPICCManifesto: 52 Maxims for Enterprise Sales by its founder, Darius Lahoutifard, now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions.MEDDPICC has moved from a niche qualification acronym to a household name in enterprise sales. When Lahoutifard launched the first online MEDDIC courses at MEDDIC Academy in 2017, most workshop attendees had never heard of MEDDIC. Today, most of them know it, although not always accurately or consistently.“Knowing MEDDPICC is easy. Practicing it requires disciplined execution,” said Lahoutifard.“Nine years ago, much of my work was about introducing people to MEDDIC. Today, awareness is no longer the main problem. Execution is.”That execution gap is the subject of this manifesto. Sellers can know every letter of the acronym, complete every MEDDPICC field in the CRM, get their calls scored by AI and still miss the forecast. They can call someone a Champion who has never sold for them internally, collect Metrics without converting them into true economic impact, accept Decision Criteria written for a competitor, or commit expensive resources before ever meeting the Economic Buyer.Lahoutifard was an early sales leader at PTC, the cradle of MEDDIC. On June 18, 2020, three years after launching MEDDIC Academy, he published Always Be Qualifying, the first book of MEDDIC. It became an Amazon bestseller. Since then, more than 100,000 sales professionals in 132 countries have learned MEDDIC and MEDDPICC within MEDDIC Academy's educational ecosystem. What began as online courses has grown into a full range of educational content, workshops, coaching, certification and apps for enterprise sales organizations.The manifesto distills decades of enterprise selling, sales leadership, coaching and deal inspection into 52 short maxims, one for every week of the year. Each maxim appears as a principle on one page and as original typographic artwork on the facing page.Among the maxims:.No Champion, No Deal. Big Champion, Big Deal!.If You Did Not Write the Decision Criteria, You Are Competing Against Someone Who Did..A Champion Untested Is Just a Coach..A POC Is a Ceremony.“Always Be Qualifying was written to explain MEDDIC,” Lahoutifard said.“This book has a different purpose: to build habits out of the principles. Most books are meant to be read and then put on the bookshelf. This one is meant to stay on the desk, with some of its maxims hung on the wall and others practiced at the next sales meeting. One maxim. One week. One habit at a time.”MEDDPICCManifesto: 52 Maxims for Enterprise Sales is available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions. More information:About MEDDIC AcademyMEDDIC Academy is a leading global provider of sales and leadership training, offering blended learning through online, in-person, virtual, and self-paced programs. Founded in 2017 by Darius Lahoutifard, author of Always Be Qualifying and the builder who codified MEDDIC from tribal knowledge into the global MEDDPICCeducation ecosystem, the company helps professionals and leaders worldwide develop practical skills through MEDDPICCSales and Infinite SalesLeadership training and certification. Its clients include Google, Amazon, Salesforce, Cisco, S&P Global, and Trend Micro.Press Contact----MEDDPICCis a registered trademark in some countries, owned by Darius Lahoutifard and used by MEDDIC Academy under exclusive authorization. Infinite Salesis a registered trademark with USPTO, owned by Darius Lahoutifard and used by MEDDIC Academy under exclusive authorization. All rights reserved.

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MEDDIC Academy Announces MEDDPICC® Manifesto: 52 Maxims for Enterprise Sales News Provided By MEDDIC Academy November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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