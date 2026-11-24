Shares of money-losing US-listed companies fell a median 31% from their 90-day high to the 20 November close, against 14% for profitable companies. Source: Stockoscope.

The bigger a company's losses compared with its sales, the further its shares fell. Profitable companies, banks and insurers included, fell a median 14%. Source: Stockoscope.

Stockoscope data on more than 2,900 US-listed stocks shows that the bigger a company's losses compared with its sales, the further its share price fell

- Nav Dhand, founder of StockoscopeSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shares of companies that are losing money fell more than twice as far as shares of profitable companies in the recent US market selloff, according to data from Stockoscope, a stock-analysis platform.Stockoscope looked at more than 2,900 US-listed stocks. About 850 of the companies lost money over their last 12 months of results. Their shares fell a median 31% from their highest close in the past 90 days to the close on Friday 20 November. Shares of profitable companies fell a median 14%.The size of the loss mattered as well. Companies whose losses were more than half their sales fell a median 47%, those losing 5% to 50% of their sales fell 29%, and those losing less than 5% fell 24%.Banks, insurers, other financial firms and property companies make up about half of the companies whose profit is more than 15% of sales, and their profit as a share of sales isn't directly comparable with other companies'. With them left out, loss-making companies' shares fell a median 31%, against 16% for profitable ones, close to twice as far."When the hype fades, fundamentals matter," said Nav Dhand, founder of Stockoscope. "This selloff is a reminder that not all stocks are created equal. Companies riding on hype and big expectations can fall much harder than businesses with sound fundamentals."Stockoscope rates those fundamentals across ten pillars, from profitability and cash flow to growth and debt, and gives each company a Business Quality score from 1 to 5. A good margin also depends on the industry. A 3% margin can be strong for a grocer and weak for a software company. So Stockoscope rates quality two ways: against fixed standards, and against the company's peers in its sector and industry."Stockoscope helps you look beyond the share price and see whether a business is genuinely good, how it compares with its peers, and whether you're paying a sensible price," said Dhand.For Black Friday week, Stockoscope Pro is only $5 a month for the first five months, then $15 a month. Pro opens the full analysis on every stock, plus the advanced screener. Cancel anytime. The offer is on the monthly plan and ends Friday 27 November at 11:59pm ET:About StockoscopeStockoscope is a stock-analysis platform covering more than 3,000 US-listed companies across the S&P 1500 and the Russell 3000. It looks at every stock through five dimensions: Quality, Peers, Valuation, Analysts and Holdings. It publishes its methodology in full, shows the working behind every score, and lets investors re-weight the factors and build their own Quality, Value and Dividend strategies. Learn more at .MethodologyEach stock's close on Friday 20 November was compared with its highest daily close from 22 August to 20 November. Stocks were grouped by net profit margin (profit or loss as a share of sales) over their last 12 months of results. Share price changes only, dividends excluded. The data covers every stock with a published Stockoscope Quality score, reported sales and a 20 November close. These figures show how stocks moved in one selloff. They don't predict how stocks will move next.Media Contact: Nav Dhand, Founder /...Disclaimer: Stockoscope provides research tools and educational information only. It does not provide financial, investment, or trading advice, and nothing it produces is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Past share price moves do not predict future ones. Investors should do their own research and consider their own circumstances before making any investment decision.

Nav Dhand

Stockoscope

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Shares of Money-Losing Companies Fell Twice as Far as Profitable Ones in the Recent Selloff News Provided By Stockoscope November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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