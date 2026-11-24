Marcora AI

The Marcora Marketing Agent answering a sales-prep question in Google Chat

Product marketers and GTM teams can ask Marcora about positioning, messaging and competitors from the chat app their team already uses

- Chris Crompton, founder of MarcoraDURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marcora, the context platform for B2B SaaS go-to-market teams, today announced that the Marcora Marketing Agent for Google Chat TM is available from the Google Workspace Marketplace. It also works in Slack, Microsoft Teams and Buzz. In each one, a product marketer or anyone else on a Marcora team can message the agent, or @mention it in a channel or space, and get the team's approved answer on positioning, messaging or a competitor, or a first draft written in the team's brand voice.The agent gives teams self-serve access to their curated company knowledge, along with tools to put it to work. Marcora is where B2B SaaS marketing teams keep a Brand Foundation (positioning, brand voice and writing style) and a Reference Library of product docs, buyer personas, competitive analysis and messaging. The agent is built for product marketers, and for the sales, customer success and marketing teams who use that knowledge every day."People don't go off-script because they don't care about approved messaging," said Chris Crompton, founder of Marcora. "They do it because the approved answer is too cumbersome to get to in the middle of a task. If it lives in a folder they have to go find, they'll write their own. So we're making curated context for AI available wherever the work happens, whether that's your workplace chat, ChatGPT or Claude. Ask a question, generate a draft, or request a messaging doc, and it all comes from the same approved source."Finding the approved messaging is only half the job. A rep preparing for a call usually needs several pieces at once. A team with 5 personas, 10 industries and 3 company sizes has 150 possible combinations, and no team writes approved messaging for every one. In a chat app, that rep can ask for a take on one persona in one industry. The agent draws on the persona messaging, the industry messaging and the rest of the team's approved context to write it.With the Marcora Marketing Agent in a chat app, teams can:- Get approved answers about positioning, messaging, products, personas and competitors- Ask for a custom take on a specific situation, such as a call with one persona in one industry, built from several approved sources at once- Draft emails, social posts, one-pagers, battlecards and release notes in their brand voice, with each draft saved as a document in Marcora- Research a company, competitor or market on the web and turn what Marcora finds into a draft- Publish finished work as a share page that anyone can open from a link- Turn a decision, call insight or customer quote from the conversation into reference context for the whole team- Pull from connected tools like HubSpot and Gong while the agent works in the threadEach person connects their own Marcora account once. The first time someone messages the agent, it replies with a private link or card to connect. Marcora receives only direct messages sent to it, messages that @mention it, and replies in threads it has joined. Marcora's AI model providers don't use what people send or create to train their models.Where It Works- Google Chat: Works in direct messages and in spaces. Install it from the Google Workspace Marketplace: . It needs a Google Workspace account, and a Workspace admin may need to allow it.- Slack: Works in direct messages and in channels it has been added to, and it keeps replying in a thread without being mentioned again. Add it from marcora with the "Add to Slack" button. A Slack admin may need to approve it.- Microsoft Teams: Works in one-on-one chats and, by @mention, in standard, private and shared channels. It does not work in group chats. A Teams admin uploads the Marcora app package for the organization.- Buzz: Works in channels only, not direct messages, and replies are visible to everyone in the channel. A Marcora team admin or editor connects Buzz from Marcora's settings, then adds Marcora to the channels where it should respond to @mentions.Beyond Chat Apps: ChatGPT and ClaudeThe same approved context is available in the AI tools many people already use. Marcora is available as a plugin in ChatGPT, and teams can add Marcora as a connector in Claude. Whether you can connect depends on your plan, workspace, role, and region. In managed workspaces, an admin may need to allow Marcora first.PricingUse Marcora free with 100 Studio Credits; paid plans include an ongoing monthly allowance. Answers and drafts use Studio Credits. No credit card required. Plan details: pricingAbout MarcoraMarcora is a B2B SaaS platform that gives go-to-market teams governed, on-brand context for AI content. Teams build a shared source of truth once, a Brand Foundation plus a Reference Library, and that context flows into every document and into the AI tools and chat apps they already use. Marcora is built for product marketers and GTM teams at B2B SaaS companies, and also used in sales and customer success.Google Chat, Google Workspace and Google Workspace Marketplace are trademarks of Google LLC. Slack is a trademark of Slack Technologies, LLC. Microsoft and Microsoft Teams are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic. Marcora is an independent product and is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Google, Slack, Microsoft, OpenAI or Anthropic.

Chris Crompton

Marcora

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Marcora Marketing Agent Now Available in Google Chat, and Works in Slack, Microsoft Teams and Buzz News Provided By Marcora November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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