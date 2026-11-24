Prestigious recognition honors influential leaders advancing healthcare workforce solutions and shaping the future of healthcare staffing.

- Liz HaleBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOCA RATON, Fla. – November 12, 2026 – MPLT Healthcare, a leading provider of locum tenens staffing solutions, is proud to announce that CEO Liz Hale has been named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) inaugural 2026 Healthcare Staffing 100 list, recognizing senior and executive leaders making a meaningful impact on the healthcare staffing industry.Introduced for the first time in 2026, the Healthcare Staffing 100 recognizes a select group of influential executives across the travel nursing, locum tenens, and allied healthcare sectors who are advancing workforce solutions and helping shape the future of healthcare delivery.The recognition comes at a pivotal moment for the healthcare staffing industry. As organizations navigate evolving workforce demands, increased competition for talent, and shifting client expectations, industry leaders are embracing emerging technologies, adapting business models, and maintaining a steadfast focus on the healthcare professionals and patients they serve."Behind every healthcare staffing placement is a patient who needs care and a clinician whose work matters," said Ursula Williams, President of Staffing Industry Analysts. "Our inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100 recognizes leaders whose vision, innovation and commitment are moving this industry forward. Their contributions demonstrate the vital connection between a strong healthcare workforce and the communities it serves."Hale's inclusion reflects her leadership within MPLT Healthcare and her ongoing contributions to the broader healthcare staffing industry. As CEO, she has helped guide the organization's continued growth while maintaining a strong commitment to building lasting partnerships with healthcare facilities and connecting highly qualified healthcare professionals with opportunities nationwide.In addition to her role at MPLT Healthcare, Hale serves as President of the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO) Board of Directors, where she advocates for industry standards, collaboration, and the continued advancement of the locum tenens profession."Being recognized among the inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100 is an incredible honor, especially alongside so many accomplished leaders who are helping shape the future of our industry," said Liz Hale, CEO of MPLT Healthcare. "Healthcare staffing continues to evolve, but our purpose remains the same: supporting the healthcare professionals who deliver care and the organizations that depend on them.The recognition adds to a notable year for MPLT Healthcare. In 2026, the company was also recognized by SIA among the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States, Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms in the United States, and Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the United States. These distinctions underscore the company's continued presence and impact within the healthcare staffing sector.As the industry enters its next phase of growth and transformation, MPLT Healthcare remains committed to delivering innovative, flexible staffing solutions that help healthcare organizations navigate workforce challenges, maintain continuity of care, and meet the evolving needs of their patients.To learn more about SIA's inaugural 2026 Healthcare Staffing 100, visit Staffing Industry Analysts.About MPLT HealthcareMPLT Healthcare is a leading locum tenens staffing company specializing in placing physicians and advanced practice providers in healthcare facilities nationwide. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, MPLT Healthcare is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, building lasting relationships, and providing flexible staffing solutions that help healthcare organizations maintain quality patient care. For more information, visit .About Staffing Industry AnalystsStaffing Industry Analysts (SIA) is a global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Through its research, industry insights, and recognition programs, SIA provides resources and perspectives that help organizations and leaders navigate the evolving workforce landscape.Media ContactMPLT HealthcareMarketing Department

Dana Dell'Aira

MPLT Healthcare

+1 954-633-3619

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MPLT Healthcare CEO Liz Hale Named to SIA's Inaugural 2026 Healthcare Staffing 100 List News Provided By MPLT Healthcare November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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