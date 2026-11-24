Dyker Heights Christmas Lights Tour

For the past 20 years, this Brooklyn-based tour company has been showing folks that there's more to Christmas in NYC than Rockefeller Center

- Tony Muia, owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus ToursNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Rockefeller Center? FUHGETTABOUDIT!” That's the official slogan of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours as it prepares for its twentieth annual Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights next month. Dyker Heights is the Italian American section of Brooklyn where the homeowners have been decorating their homes with some of the most over-the-top Christmas decorations since the 1980s.Started back in 2006 by native Brooklynite and owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours, Tony Muia, the tour was a labor of love.“As Brooklynites, we never went to Rockefeller Center to see the tree and the decorations. We would drive around Dyker Heights to see the most amazing Christmas decorations anywhere. We always knew that they were special, so I wanted to pay tribute to the hard work and dedication that those families were putting into decorating their homes. At this point, Dyker Heights is just as much a part of the NYC Christmas tradition as the tree in Rockefeller Center, the windows on Fifth Avenue and the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City."While the Christmas Lights Tour is celebrating its twentieth year. the phenomenon known as "Dyker Lights" is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year as the woman who started it all, Lucy Spata, began the tradition back in 1986."The neighbors were not happy about Lucy's decorations when she first put them up", says Muia. "The lights caused traffic jams and brought commotion to an otherwise quiet neighborhood. When the neighbors knocked on Lucy's door and asked her to take down the decorations, her response was 'You don't like it? Move!' When the neighbors then called the police on Lucy, she took matters into her own hands and hired a band to play Christmas carols outside her house. Soon after, other homeowners began joining Lucy to create this wonderful tradition we still have today. That's just one of the many stories and memories from over the years that folks learn about on the tour."The Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights is 3.5-hour tour that conveniently departs from the Union Square area of Manhattan at 6pm. It runs every night in December from the 1st until the 30th, except the 24th and 25th. Everyone receives a candy cane when they check in and then they board a luxurious coach bus to Brooklyn. There's festive Christmas music played on the bus throughout the tour and a multimedia presentation on the screens of the bus that shows the history of Dyker Heights throughout the years. On the ride back to Manhattan after the tour, those same screens on the bus show classic, vintage Christmas TV specials from throughout the years including Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Andy Williams, Sonny & Cher and more. At the end of the tour, everyone receives a commemorative Christmas ornament to take home.All the guides are licensed, local Brooklynites from the neighborhood. They don't just drop you off in the area. They escort you around the entire time, telling you the backstories and history of the area."Most of the folks who take our tour come from around the country, and around the world, and may never have been to Brooklyn before. I wanted to create an experience where they would feel like a friend or family member was personally escorting them around. I'm happy to say that it's what sets us apart and what folks have really come to love about the tour."Also included on the tour are the nearby neighborhoods of Bay Ridge and Bensonhurst where homeowners do an amazing job decorating as well. In fact, many of those homes have become Instagram favorites.Muia and the tour have been featured on the Travel Channel with Samantha Brown, ABC's Nightline, Time Out New York, Good Morning America and the Today Show as well as overseas on Good Morning Britain."Let's put it this way", adds Muia. "If this tour doesn't get you in the Christmas spirit, then your name might as well be Ebeneezer Scrooge!"

Tony Muia

A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours

+1 917-678-9733

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Tieme Out segment on Dyker Height with Tony Muia, owner of A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours

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A Slice of Brooklyn's Christmas Lights Tour of Dyker Heights Celebrates Twentieth Anniversary News Provided By A Slice of Brooklyn Bus Tours November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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