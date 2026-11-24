Creek Equity, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan

Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity

The Creek Equity owner's guides compare passing a company to family, employees, a co-owner, an outside buyer, or a long-term private investor

- Scott Zack, owner of Creek EquityBLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With families gathering for Thanksgiving, Scott Zack, a Bloomfield Hills investor and the owner of Creek Equity, is encouraging Michigan family business owners to use the holiday to start a conversation many put off: who should own the company next.Zack's free guides at creekequity lay out five realistic succession paths for a retiring owner: passing the business to family, selling to employees or the management team, selling to a co-owner, selling to a strategic or financial buyer, or selling to a long-term private investment company. Each path trades price, speed, certainty of closing and legacy differently, and the guides compare them side by side."The first question isn't what the company is worth. It's who should own it next and what you want your life to look like afterward," said Scott Zack, owner of Creek Equity. "Thanksgiving is often the one day the whole family is at the same table. That's a good time to find out whether the next generation actually wants the business, before anyone assumes."The guides suggest owners ask three questions before planning a family transfer: whether the children have said, in their own words, that they want the business; who else would have to be paid for the outcome to feel fair; and what happens to the owner's income if the company struggles. They also cover the issues that most often derail family sales, including shareholders who do not work in the business, the difference between treating children equally and putting the most capable person in charge, and how a sale changes the jobs of family employees.Creek Equity is a potential buyer of founder-led and family-owned Michigan companies, and the guides say so plainly. They are written to help owners weigh every option, including the ones that do not involve Creek Equity, and they recommend that owners work with an attorney and a CPA on any transfer or sale.Read the guides:Business succession options for retiring owners in MichiganSelling a family business in MichiganThe full Creek Equity succession guide: creekequity/succession-guideAbout Scott ZackScott Zack is an investor and entrepreneur in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and the owner of Creek Equity. He has spent more than two decades starting, buying, and running companies in Michigan, and played forward for the Ohio State men's basketball team. He writes at scottzack. Press releases, bios, and headshots are at scottzackmichigan.About Creek EquityCreek Equity LLC is a private investment company in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan that founds, funds, and acquires businesses with its own capital and holds them for the long term. Its companies include Avenix Medical Group, Blue Cypress, and Total Routing Solutions. Owners and advisers can reach the firm at creekequity.Media contactScott Zack, Creek Equity...creekequityPress room: scottzackmichigan

Scott Zack

Creek Equity

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Michigan Investor Scott Zack Lays Out Five Succession Paths for Family Business Owners Before Thanksgiving News Provided By Creek Equity November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing



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