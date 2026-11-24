MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Superior Plumbing Solutions of Southwest Florida, a locally owned plumbing, drain and water treatment company based in Cape Coral, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. This marks the company's third consecutive win following recognition in 2024 and 2025.Founder and owner James Verrelli is a Florida Certified Plumbing Contractor (CFC1431951) and WQA Master Water Specialist. His additional credentials include NASSCO Certified Building Sewer & Drain Inspector, NASSCO Certified Drain Cleaner, Backflow Prevention Certified Technician and Cross Connection Specialist. He has also taught water treatment seminars at Fort Myers Technical College.Superior Plumbing Solutions serves residential and commercial clients with plumbing repairs, water heaters, well pumps and pressure systems, water softening and customized whole-home filtration. Its drain services include professional cleaning, Hydro Jetting, sewer camera inspections, sewer locating and repair, and backflow services.The company delivers its expertise through The Superior Process, a structured approach centered on identifying the cause of a problem, clearly explaining recommendations and documenting completed work with before-and-after photos. Its reputation is built on education and transparency rather than commission-driven recommendations.Superior Plumbing Solutions also specializes in addressing Southwest Florida water concerns, including hardness, sulfur odor, iron and chlorine-related issues. By combining plumbing mechanics with water chemistry, the company helps clients better understand their systems and make informed decisions.“Winning Best of Florida for the third consecutive year is meaningful because it reflects what our entire team has worked to build,” Verrelli said.“We want our clients to understand what we found, why it matters and what their options are. That standard is what The Superior Process represents.”The company plans to continue expanding its plumbing, drain and water treatment capabilities throughout Cape Coral and Southwest Florida while investing in professional training, specialized equipment and technical education.For Superior Plumbing Solutions, the guiding principle remains unchanged: better knowledge creates better decisions, and a better process creates a better client experience.Contact InformationCompany Name: Superior Plumbing Solutions of Southwest FloridaPhone: 239-292-0651Email:...Address: 1014 Southeast 12th Court, Unit 5, Cape Coral, FL 33990Website: SuperiorPlumbingFloridaFor more information, click here.

Superior Plumbing Solutions of Southwest Florida

Superior Plumbing Solutions of Southwest Florida

+1 239-292-0651

email us here

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Superior Plumbing Solutions of Southwest Florida Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 24, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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