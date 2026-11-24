MENAFN - IANS) Lohardaga, Nov 24 (IANS) Police in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district have arrested Kudu block Pramukh Munni Devi and her son Prakash Oraon in connection with a case involving the alleged rape of a minor girl and threats to her family, officials said on Tuesday.

Both accused were produced before a court and subsequently sent to judicial custody. Police are conducting raids at suspected locations to arrest the block pramukh's private driver, Dipendra Bharti, who is also named in the case.

Kudu Police Station in-charge Neeraj Jha said the police received information on Monday evening that Prakash Oraon and his mother, Munni Devi, were present at their residence in Barki Champi.

Acting on the information, a police team led by the station in-charge raided the house. On sensing the police presence, Prakash and the driver allegedly attempted to flee. However, the police cordoned off the area and managed to apprehend Prakash. Munni Devi was also taken into custody, following which both were sent to jail after completion of the necessary legal formalities.

According to the FIR, Prakash Oraon, a resident of Kundgadha village, is accused of luring a minor girl away and sexually assaulting her. The case came to light after a medical examination reportedly confirmed that the girl was around six months pregnant.

The survivor subsequently narrated the incident to her family, following which her father lodged a complaint at Kudu police station on October 21. Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The girl's family has also alleged that after the incident came to light, they approached the block pramukh's residence seeking justice. They claimed that Munni Devi and her private driver, Dipendra Bharti, pressured them to withdraw the complaint.

According to the family, they were threatened with serious consequences, including death, if they refused to withdraw the case. On the basis of these allegations, the names of Munni Devi and Bharti were also included in the case.

Police are continuing efforts to trace the absconding driver and investigate all aspects of the matter.