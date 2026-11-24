MENAFN - IANS) Lhasa, Nov 24 (IANS) 10th Panchen Lama's final warning before death remains one of the most concise and compelling critiques of Chinese rule in Tibet. He said that development had taken place, yet concluded that the price paid for it has been greater than the gains, a report has detailed.

"On January 23, 1989, in Shigatse, Tibet, the 10th Panchen Lama, Choekyi Gyaltsen, delivered what would become his final major public address. Five days later, he was dead. In that speech, he offered one of the most remarkable and courageous assessments ever made by a senior Tibetan leader who had worked within the People's Republic of China," Khedroob Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in an opinion piece for 'The Tibet Express'.

Reflecting on decades of Chinese Communist Party rule in Tibet, the Panchen Lama acknowledged that development had occurred, yet concluded that“the price paid for this development has been greater than the gains".

The Panchen Lama was not an outsider who criticised China from exile, but was one of the highest-ranking religious figures in Tibetan Buddhism, who tried to work with Chinese authorities for a long time. He held several posts within the Chinese political system and repeatedly called for cooperation. His criticism of China holds importance as he submitted the "70,000 Character Petition," which detailed the suffering and hardships faced by Tibetans under China's policies.

The Panchen Lama's statement holds significance as development cannot be measured only on the basis of roads built, buildings constructed or income generated. It must be measured in terms of human dignity, social stability, cultural survival and freedom of relief. A society can become wealthy while simultaneously losing elements that people regard as important for their identity, according to the report in 'The Tibet Express'.

The timing of his address made it more significant, as Tibet had faced unrest from 1987-1989, showcasing dissatisfaction among many residents. In his address, he did not praise China for its achievements. Instead, he delivered a balanced verdict, acknowledging that gains existed but the costs paid were high.

"More than three decades later, his assessment remains one of the most concise and compelling critiques of Chinese rule in Tibet. He did not deny that development occurred. Rather, he questioned whether the benefits outweighed the costs. Coming from a figure who had sought accommodation rather than confrontation, this judgment was especially difficult to dismiss," Khedroob Thondup wrote in 'The Tibet Express'.

"The lasting significance of the Panchen Lama's final speech lies in this simple but profound proposition: development is not a success when a people believe they have paid more for it than they received in return," the author added.

Earlier this month, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the elected political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), said that China is seeking to reshape the language, religion and cultural identity of Tibetans, particularly children, in a campaign that could eventually weaken their historic ties with India.

In an exclusive interview with IANS during his visit to Washington, Tsering said Chinese policies in Tibet had moved beyond visible security restrictions to a pervasive system of surveillance, political control and cultural assimilation.

"It's getting worse and worse," he said of the situation in Tibet. "So there's no political space whatsoever."

He said China was using education as a central instrument of change, with Tibetan-medium schooling giving way to institutions where Mandarin dominates. He alleged that even children as young as four were being sent to residential schools in which the environment discouraged the use of Tibetan.

Tsering said the impact went beyond classroom instruction. He accused Beijing of trying to shape how young Tibetans viewed their own heritage, including their language, beliefs and sense of belonging. Children returning home were increasingly reluctant to speak Tibetan, he said.

He linked these developments to what he described as China's new ethnic unity and progress law, which he said was adopted on March 12. The measure gave formal backing to assimilation policies already pursued for more than a decade.