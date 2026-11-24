Bengaluru's Namma Metro facilitated the transport of a donor's heart from Goraguntepalya to Bommasandra, helping a medical team from Sparsh Hospital avoid potential traffic delays during a time-sensitive transplant mission.

Bengaluru's Namma Metro has once again demonstrated the importance of timely assistance during medical emergencies.

A donor's heart was transported from Goraguntepalya Metro station to Bommasandra Metro station with the assistance of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), helping the medical team avoid potential delays caused by the city's traffic congestion.

The operation highlighted how public transport can play an important role in supporting time-sensitive medical missions.

On Tuesday afternoon, five medical specialists from Sparsh Hospital arrived at Goraguntepalya Metro station carrying a specialised transport container containing the donor's heart.

The team sought assistance from Namma Metro to ensure the organ reached its destination as quickly as possible.

In organ transplantation, timely transportation is crucial to preserving the organ and ensuring it reaches the recipient hospital within the required time.

The medical team reached the station at 12.20 pm.

Following the prescribed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the specialists completed the necessary security checks and formalities before boarding the train.

The process took approximately three minutes, allowing the team to begin its journey at 12.23 pm.

BMRCL security personnel accompanied the medical team during the Metro journey to ensure the heart was transported safely and without unnecessary delays.

The coordinated arrangements between the medical specialists and Metro staff helped facilitate the movement of the organ through Bengaluru's public transport network during a critical medical emergency.

The Metro train travelled from Goraguntepalya to Bommasandra, where the medical team arrived at around 1.24 pm, according to the details provided.

The heart was immediately transferred to an ambulance for the next stage of its journey.

The operation enabled the medical team to use the Metro network to navigate Bengaluru's busy roads during a time-sensitive transplant mission.

After reaching Bommasandra Metro station, the heart was transported by ambulance to the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bommasandra.

The coordinated transfer from the Metro station to the ambulance helped ensure that the organ could be moved directly to the hospital for the planned transplant procedure.

According to BMRCL, this was the corporation's eighth organ transport operation and the fifth involving a living heart.

The Metro corporation has previously extended assistance to medical teams transporting organs for life-saving procedures.

These operations demonstrate how Bengaluru's Metro network can support critical medical requirements beyond its regular role of carrying passengers.

BMRCL said it remains committed to supporting time-sensitive medical emergencies in coordination with healthcare institutions.

The latest operation highlighted the importance of cooperation between medical professionals, Metro staff and security personnel in facilitating urgent organ transport.

The effort also drew public appreciation for Namma Metro's role in supporting a life-saving medical mission in Bengaluru.

ದಾನಿಯ ಹೃದಯದ ಸುರಕ್ಷಿತ ಸಾಗಣೆಗೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ ಮೂಲಕ ಬಿಎಂಆರ್‌ಸಿಎಲ್ ನೆರವು / BMRCL Facilitates Safe Transportation of a Donor Heart by Namma Metro ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) November 24, 2026