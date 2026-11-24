S. Korea Speaker Presses Takaichi to Revive Stalled Forum
(MENAFN) South Korea's National Assembly speaker pressed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday to back the revival of a parliamentary dialogue forum that has sat dormant for years, Yonhap News reported.
Speaker Cho Jeong-sik held talks with Takaichi in Tokyo aimed at widening bilateral cooperation. According to the Seoul-based agency, he urged her to support restarting the “Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan,” which last convened in 2018.
The meeting was the first between a Japanese prime minister and a South Korean parliamentary speaker in almost three years. The previous encounter came in December 2023, when then-Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
“Thanks to the leadership of the South Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever,” Cho said, adding that “shuttle diplomacy” between their leaders had resumed.
Cho voiced hope for deeper economic ties in advanced industries, supply chains and energy, and asked Takaichi to help South Korean companies operate in Japan without obstacles.
Takaichi described the two nations as valued friends that should work side by side as partners in the international community.
“We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship,” she said.
Cho's office said the visit was meant to expand parliamentary exchanges and build on the momentum from the return of shuttle diplomacy.
Speaker Cho Jeong-sik held talks with Takaichi in Tokyo aimed at widening bilateral cooperation. According to the Seoul-based agency, he urged her to support restarting the “Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of South Korea and Japan,” which last convened in 2018.
The meeting was the first between a Japanese prime minister and a South Korean parliamentary speaker in almost three years. The previous encounter came in December 2023, when then-Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo.
“Thanks to the leadership of the South Korean and Japanese leaders, the two countries are enjoying their friendliest relations ever,” Cho said, adding that “shuttle diplomacy” between their leaders had resumed.
Cho voiced hope for deeper economic ties in advanced industries, supply chains and energy, and asked Takaichi to help South Korean companies operate in Japan without obstacles.
Takaichi described the two nations as valued friends that should work side by side as partners in the international community.
“We must advance into a more future-oriented and stable relationship,” she said.
Cho's office said the visit was meant to expand parliamentary exchanges and build on the momentum from the return of shuttle diplomacy.
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