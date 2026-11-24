Kremlin Rebuffs Europe's Bid for Seat at Ukraine Peace Table
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow has yet to see any “added value” in bringing European countries into the Ukraine peace negotiations, even as Europe pushes for the next round to take a multilateral form.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov laid out Moscow's position at a press briefing.
“There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans are insisting that this become a four-party format. We do not yet fully understand what added value the Europeans’ participation might bring, or what kind of additional contribution they could make to the peace settlement process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.
Peskov said no date has been fixed for the next round, though both sides understand that the talks must go on.
His comments follow the latest Russia-Ukraine talks, mediated by Washington and held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. Afterward, US special envoy Jared Kushner said both countries had agreed that European representatives would take part in the next round.
Europe has been absent from the US-mediated talks so far, and Russia has repeatedly opposed its involvement in negotiations.
Last week, Vladimir Putin addressed the issue at a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The Russian president said Moscow had accepted a US envoys' proposal to fold Ukraine's security into the wider framework of pan-European security.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
At Tuesday's briefing, Peskov also said Putin gave neither Trump nor Xi any documents containing settlement proposals for Ukraine or security guarantees. He added that the Russian president has already briefed the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on the outcome of the trilateral meeting.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov laid out Moscow's position at a press briefing.
“There are different points of view. As you know, the Europeans are insisting that this become a four-party format. We do not yet fully understand what added value the Europeans’ participation might bring, or what kind of additional contribution they could make to the peace settlement process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing.
Peskov said no date has been fixed for the next round, though both sides understand that the talks must go on.
His comments follow the latest Russia-Ukraine talks, mediated by Washington and held in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10-11. Afterward, US special envoy Jared Kushner said both countries had agreed that European representatives would take part in the next round.
Europe has been absent from the US-mediated talks so far, and Russia has repeatedly opposed its involvement in negotiations.
Last week, Vladimir Putin addressed the issue at a press conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, following a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. The Russian president said Moscow had accepted a US envoys' proposal to fold Ukraine's security into the wider framework of pan-European security.
“However, we need to understand what Europe intends to bring to these negotiations. For this reason, we have proposed -- through diplomatic channels -- that the Europeans come to Moscow so that their position can be clarified. Once that is done, we will decide on the format for continuing the dialogue with Ukraine,” Putin said.
At Tuesday's briefing, Peskov also said Putin gave neither Trump nor Xi any documents containing settlement proposals for Ukraine or security guarantees. He added that the Russian president has already briefed the permanent members of the Russian Security Council on the outcome of the trilateral meeting.
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