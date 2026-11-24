Palestinians, EU to Form Joint Committee for Election Prep
(MENAFN) Palestinian Vice President Hussein al-Sheikh and the EU's representative to the West Bank, Gaza and UNRWA, Andreas Fiedler, agreed Tuesday to set up a joint Palestinian-European technical committee to prepare for legislative and presidential elections.
The two men reached the agreement at a meeting in Ramallah, according to a statement from al-Sheikh's office. Also present were EU Office Communications Officer Shadi Othman and the vice president's chief of staff, Ayah AlMuhisin.
Al-Sheikh described the talks in the statement:
“The meeting addressed the latest developments concerning the legislative and presidential elections, the necessity of preparing for these elections, and working together to create the appropriate conditions to ensure transparent and fair elections,” al-Sheikh said in the statement.
“It was agreed to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee for this purpose,” he added.
The statement gave no details on the committee's mandate or when it would start work.
Background: A vote years in the making
The Palestinians last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats. Fighting between Hamas and Fatah broke out in 2007 and ended with Hamas seizing control of the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority retained control over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Legislative Council has not functioned since 2007. A Palestinian Constitutional Court ruling formally dissolved it in 2018.
A presidential decree issued Jan. 15, 2026 called for legislative elections on Nov. 28. The Palestinian leadership later pushed the vote back to Sept. 11, 2027.
The Palestinian Authority blamed the delay on Israeli obstacles and on political, security and field conditions. These include the absence of conditions needed to hold elections in Gaza, limits on the work of the electoral commission and observers, and restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
The two men reached the agreement at a meeting in Ramallah, according to a statement from al-Sheikh's office. Also present were EU Office Communications Officer Shadi Othman and the vice president's chief of staff, Ayah AlMuhisin.
Al-Sheikh described the talks in the statement:
“The meeting addressed the latest developments concerning the legislative and presidential elections, the necessity of preparing for these elections, and working together to create the appropriate conditions to ensure transparent and fair elections,” al-Sheikh said in the statement.
“It was agreed to establish a joint Palestinian-European technical committee for this purpose,” he added.
The statement gave no details on the committee's mandate or when it would start work.
Background: A vote years in the making
The Palestinians last held legislative elections in 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats. Fighting between Hamas and Fatah broke out in 2007 and ended with Hamas seizing control of the Gaza Strip, while the Fatah-led Palestinian Authority retained control over parts of the occupied West Bank.
The Palestinian Legislative Council has not functioned since 2007. A Palestinian Constitutional Court ruling formally dissolved it in 2018.
A presidential decree issued Jan. 15, 2026 called for legislative elections on Nov. 28. The Palestinian leadership later pushed the vote back to Sept. 11, 2027.
The Palestinian Authority blamed the delay on Israeli obstacles and on political, security and field conditions. These include the absence of conditions needed to hold elections in Gaza, limits on the work of the electoral commission and observers, and restrictions in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank.
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