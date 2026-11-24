Ras Al Khaimah Art 2027 Festival returns for its 15th edition under the theme “Lost in Translation”, presented by Rakbank
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE, 24 November 2026: The Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research today announced the return of the Ras Al Khaimah Art 2027 Festival, one of the most anticipated dates on the UAE’s cultural calendar, for its landmark 15th edition, presented by Rakbank. Taking place from 22 January to 14 February 2027 at Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village. This year’s edition explores the theme “Lost in Translation”, bringing together artists, cultures and perspectives from around the world.
The 2027 edition brings together 175 artists from more than 60 nationalities and over 200 artworks. The Festival will showcase a diverse range of artistic expressions, including photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, video art and digital art, set against the backdrop of the restored houses, courtyards and lanes of the UAE’s last remaining intact pearling village. Established in the late 16th century by the Za’ab tribe, Al Jazeera Al Hamra is included on the UAE’s UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. Entry is free, and the outdoor exhibition will stay open until 31 March 2027.
Curated by international curator Sharon Toval, “Lost in Translation” treats translation as a condition of contemporary life that reaches beyond language into emotion, culture, identity, memory and technology. The exhibition asks one question: if we understand the world differently, can we still meet?
The theme unfolds across the village in three chapters. “Dislocated Identities” looks at rupture, estrangement and displacement. “Inventing Home” considers belonging as something people build through memory, relationships and ritual. “The Space Between” treats the state of being in between as creative ground.
Reflecting on the Festival’s evolution, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “As we prepare to celebrate the Festival’s 15th edition, we reflect on how it has grown alongside our community, becoming a platform that brings together artists and audiences from across the UAE and around the world. At its heart is our commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for artists of all backgrounds and nationalities, where every individual is valued and their creativity, talent, and unique experiences are recognized and celebrated.”
“‘Lost in Translation’ reflects the diversity of the UAE, where different cultures, languages and perspectives coexist and enrich our everyday lives. Through art, we hope to encourage dialogue, foster understanding and remind us all that even when we see the world differently, there is always an opportunity to connect.”
The Festival is proudly presented by Rakbank, a homegrown financial institution with deep roots in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the emirate’s cultural development and creative community.
Commenting on the partnership, Raheel Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Rakbank, said:
“Ras Al Khaimah is where Rakbank’s story began 50 years ago, and it will always be a special part of who we are. As we celebrate this milestone in our own journey, we are proud to support the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival. Art has a unique ability to bring people together, connect cultures and inspire new perspectives. Through this partnership, we want to celebrate the creativity and diversity of our communities while continuing to support the place we have called home since the very beginning.”
The 2027 edition further strengthens the Festival’s international outlook through collaborations with diplomatic missions and cultural institutions from around the world. Complementing the artists selected through the Festival’s international open call, these partnerships bring diverse cultural perspectives, encourage artistic exchange and create opportunities for dialogue between artists, institutions and audiences. They also reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a destination for international cultural collaboration, while celebrating the diversity and creativity that define the UAE.
The Festival’s commitment to celebrating artistic individuality and creative excellence is also reflected in its awards program. Winners are selected by an independent international jury on artistic merit, originality and creative expression, so that recognition is guided by the quality of the work and the perspectives artists bring to the Festival.
Beyond the exhibitions, visitors can look forward to a vibrant program of live performances, interactive workshops, masterclasses, guided tours and exclusive culinary experiences, including a Michelin-starred pop-up from the UK, bringing together art, heritage and community. Further details of the diplomatic and institutional collaborations, participating artists and public program will be announced in the coming weeks.
Founded in 2013 and organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the Festival is a non-profit initiative. All sponsorship support goes back into the Festival, which does not sell artworks. The 2026 edition welcomed more than 38,000 visitors.
Free tickets can be booked at rakart.ae. Bookings for workshops, masterclasses and other activities open in December.
The 2027 edition brings together 175 artists from more than 60 nationalities and over 200 artworks. The Festival will showcase a diverse range of artistic expressions, including photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, video art and digital art, set against the backdrop of the restored houses, courtyards and lanes of the UAE’s last remaining intact pearling village. Established in the late 16th century by the Za’ab tribe, Al Jazeera Al Hamra is included on the UAE’s UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. Entry is free, and the outdoor exhibition will stay open until 31 March 2027.
Curated by international curator Sharon Toval, “Lost in Translation” treats translation as a condition of contemporary life that reaches beyond language into emotion, culture, identity, memory and technology. The exhibition asks one question: if we understand the world differently, can we still meet?
The theme unfolds across the village in three chapters. “Dislocated Identities” looks at rupture, estrangement and displacement. “Inventing Home” considers belonging as something people build through memory, relationships and ritual. “The Space Between” treats the state of being in between as creative ground.
Reflecting on the Festival’s evolution, Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director of the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, said: “As we prepare to celebrate the Festival’s 15th edition, we reflect on how it has grown alongside our community, becoming a platform that brings together artists and audiences from across the UAE and around the world. At its heart is our commitment to creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming space for artists of all backgrounds and nationalities, where every individual is valued and their creativity, talent, and unique experiences are recognized and celebrated.”
“‘Lost in Translation’ reflects the diversity of the UAE, where different cultures, languages and perspectives coexist and enrich our everyday lives. Through art, we hope to encourage dialogue, foster understanding and remind us all that even when we see the world differently, there is always an opportunity to connect.”
The Festival is proudly presented by Rakbank, a homegrown financial institution with deep roots in Ras Al Khaimah, reflecting a shared commitment to supporting the emirate’s cultural development and creative community.
Commenting on the partnership, Raheel Ahmed, Group Chief Executive Officer of Rakbank, said:
“Ras Al Khaimah is where Rakbank’s story began 50 years ago, and it will always be a special part of who we are. As we celebrate this milestone in our own journey, we are proud to support the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Art Festival. Art has a unique ability to bring people together, connect cultures and inspire new perspectives. Through this partnership, we want to celebrate the creativity and diversity of our communities while continuing to support the place we have called home since the very beginning.”
The 2027 edition further strengthens the Festival’s international outlook through collaborations with diplomatic missions and cultural institutions from around the world. Complementing the artists selected through the Festival’s international open call, these partnerships bring diverse cultural perspectives, encourage artistic exchange and create opportunities for dialogue between artists, institutions and audiences. They also reinforce Ras Al Khaimah’s growing role as a destination for international cultural collaboration, while celebrating the diversity and creativity that define the UAE.
The Festival’s commitment to celebrating artistic individuality and creative excellence is also reflected in its awards program. Winners are selected by an independent international jury on artistic merit, originality and creative expression, so that recognition is guided by the quality of the work and the perspectives artists bring to the Festival.
Beyond the exhibitions, visitors can look forward to a vibrant program of live performances, interactive workshops, masterclasses, guided tours and exclusive culinary experiences, including a Michelin-starred pop-up from the UK, bringing together art, heritage and community. Further details of the diplomatic and institutional collaborations, participating artists and public program will be announced in the coming weeks.
Founded in 2013 and organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the Festival is a non-profit initiative. All sponsorship support goes back into the Festival, which does not sell artworks. The 2026 edition welcomed more than 38,000 visitors.
Free tickets can be booked at rakart.ae. Bookings for workshops, masterclasses and other activities open in December.
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