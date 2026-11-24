When a city battles a pandemic, humanity becomes its greatest strength: Delhi 2021, starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Sonali Kulkarni, Zee 5 Global from 25th November
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 24th November 2026: When a city was engulfed by an unprecedented healthcare crisis, it was the courage of ordinary people, the kindness of strangers and the resilience of the human spirit that kept hope alive. Bringing to life the deeply personal stories that unfolded amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19, on Zee 5 Global presents Delhi 2021, a poignant Hindi drama starring Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Sonali Kulkarni in pivotal roles. Produced by Zee Studios and directed by Abhishek Acharya, Delhi 2021 is set against the harrowing backdrop of Delhi NCR and follows individuals from vastly different walks of life whose paths intersect as they grapple with the fear, uncertainty and desperation of a city battling a deadly pandemic. As families scramble to secure hospital beds and life-saving oxygen, healthcare workers push themselves beyond their limits and strangers step up to help, their seemingly disparate journeys come together in unexpected ways, revealing how a crisis can bring out both the vulnerabilities and the extraordinary strength of humanity.
At the centre of Delhi 2021 is Manjot, a nurse whose personal journey unfolds alongside those of several others fighting their own battles for survival. As their lives intersect, the film explores the power of human connections, compassion and solidarity in times of adversity. It highlights how a crisis can transcend social and religious obstacles bringing together people who might otherwise have little in common, and how seemingly small acts of kindness can become a source of strength and hope in the most challenging circumstances.
Actress Richa Chadha said, “What makes Delhi 2021 particularly moving is that it captures the pandemic through the experiences of people who were simply trying to navigate an unprecedented crisis and protect their loved ones. The second wave brought with it immense uncertainty, fear and helplessness, but it also revealed the extraordinary compassion and resilience of ordinary people. Being part of a story that brings these experiences to the forefront was deeply meaningful for me. I believe the film is a reminder that even in the most difficult circumstances, empathy and humanity can make a difference. I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journeys and remember the strength people found in coming together during such a challenging time. I am glad that Delhi 2021 is now reaching audiences on Zee 5 Global”.
Actor Sumeet Vyas said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a chapter in our recent history that none of us can forget. While it was an incredibly difficult and uncertain time, it also brought out a side of humanity that we perhaps don't get to witness as often in our everyday lives. Amidst the fear and loss, there were countless stories of compassion, people going out of their way to help strangers and communities coming together to support one another. What makes Delhi 2021 special is that it captures this silver lining through the lives of individuals from different backgrounds whose journeys intersect in the most unexpected ways. Even today, the film serves as a reminder of the strength of human connections and how empathy and kindness can help us navigate the most challenging circumstances. I'm glad audiences can now experience this story on Zee 5 Global”.
Actress Sonali Kulkarni said, "While the second wave of COVID-19 may seem like a distant chapter today, the emotions and human experiences of that time remain deeply relevant. Delhi 2021 reminds us how, in moments of uncertainty, compassion, empathy and the willingness to stand by one another can make all the difference. Beyond the pandemic, these are values that continue to hold significance in our everyday lives. The film also highlights how a crisis can bring people together despite their social, economic and religious differences, reinforcing the idea that our shared humanity is far greater than what divides us. I hope audiences connect with this sentiment and take away a renewed appreciation for the kindness and resilience that can emerge in the most challenging circumstances”.
I play a medical admin and going through the stress of covid - even for the scenes was overwhelming. Kudos to our real Covid warriors”.
With a diverse and growing mix of films and original programming, Zee 5 Global continues to strengthen its content offering across genres, bringing audiences compelling stories that entertain, engage and resonate.
At the centre of Delhi 2021 is Manjot, a nurse whose personal journey unfolds alongside those of several others fighting their own battles for survival. As their lives intersect, the film explores the power of human connections, compassion and solidarity in times of adversity. It highlights how a crisis can transcend social and religious obstacles bringing together people who might otherwise have little in common, and how seemingly small acts of kindness can become a source of strength and hope in the most challenging circumstances.
Actress Richa Chadha said, “What makes Delhi 2021 particularly moving is that it captures the pandemic through the experiences of people who were simply trying to navigate an unprecedented crisis and protect their loved ones. The second wave brought with it immense uncertainty, fear and helplessness, but it also revealed the extraordinary compassion and resilience of ordinary people. Being part of a story that brings these experiences to the forefront was deeply meaningful for me. I believe the film is a reminder that even in the most difficult circumstances, empathy and humanity can make a difference. I hope audiences connect with the characters and their journeys and remember the strength people found in coming together during such a challenging time. I am glad that Delhi 2021 is now reaching audiences on Zee 5 Global”.
Actor Sumeet Vyas said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is a chapter in our recent history that none of us can forget. While it was an incredibly difficult and uncertain time, it also brought out a side of humanity that we perhaps don't get to witness as often in our everyday lives. Amidst the fear and loss, there were countless stories of compassion, people going out of their way to help strangers and communities coming together to support one another. What makes Delhi 2021 special is that it captures this silver lining through the lives of individuals from different backgrounds whose journeys intersect in the most unexpected ways. Even today, the film serves as a reminder of the strength of human connections and how empathy and kindness can help us navigate the most challenging circumstances. I'm glad audiences can now experience this story on Zee 5 Global”.
Actress Sonali Kulkarni said, "While the second wave of COVID-19 may seem like a distant chapter today, the emotions and human experiences of that time remain deeply relevant. Delhi 2021 reminds us how, in moments of uncertainty, compassion, empathy and the willingness to stand by one another can make all the difference. Beyond the pandemic, these are values that continue to hold significance in our everyday lives. The film also highlights how a crisis can bring people together despite their social, economic and religious differences, reinforcing the idea that our shared humanity is far greater than what divides us. I hope audiences connect with this sentiment and take away a renewed appreciation for the kindness and resilience that can emerge in the most challenging circumstances”.
I play a medical admin and going through the stress of covid - even for the scenes was overwhelming. Kudos to our real Covid warriors”.
With a diverse and growing mix of films and original programming, Zee 5 Global continues to strengthen its content offering across genres, bringing audiences compelling stories that entertain, engage and resonate.
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