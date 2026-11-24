US Adds Alibaba-Owned Firm to Export Blacklist Over Chip Fears
(MENAFN) The United States has placed seven companies in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand on its export blacklist, among them a Singapore-based firm owned by Chinese tech giant Alibaba, warning that advanced computing technology could be diverted to unauthorized users.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), part of the US Commerce Department, announced the move Monday. It said the companies posed a significant risk of involvement in activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.
The listed entities are Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Private Limited, MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix, Singapore-based Megaspeed International, Swiftdata and Megaspeed (Thailand). Several are affiliated with Megaspeed International.
Under the restrictions, any export, reexport or transfer of items subject to the US Export Administration Regulations to the listed firms now requires a license. Applications will face a “presumption of denial,” the Commerce Department said.
Alibaba pushes back
Alibaba rejected the designation of Apex, calling its inclusion “erroneous” and saying the firm had never diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions.
The company also said it would “seek all legal avenues” to protect its rights and reputation, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the newspaper, Apex procures computing capacity in Southeast Asia on Alibaba's behalf. Alibaba is building out its artificial intelligence capabilities while still depending on externally sourced semiconductors.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), part of the US Commerce Department, announced the move Monday. It said the companies posed a significant risk of involvement in activities contrary to US national security and foreign policy interests.
The listed entities are Apex Enterprise Solutions (Singapore) Private Limited, MSFusion, PT Megaspeed International, Speedmatrix, Singapore-based Megaspeed International, Swiftdata and Megaspeed (Thailand). Several are affiliated with Megaspeed International.
Under the restrictions, any export, reexport or transfer of items subject to the US Export Administration Regulations to the listed firms now requires a license. Applications will face a “presumption of denial,” the Commerce Department said.
Alibaba pushes back
Alibaba rejected the designation of Apex, calling its inclusion “erroneous” and saying the firm had never diverted advanced computing chips covered by US export restrictions.
The company also said it would “seek all legal avenues” to protect its rights and reputation, The Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the newspaper, Apex procures computing capacity in Southeast Asia on Alibaba's behalf. Alibaba is building out its artificial intelligence capabilities while still depending on externally sourced semiconductors.
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