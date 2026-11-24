EU Caps Hybrid Car Imports From All Countries Starting Dec. 1
(MENAFN) The European Commission will cap hybrid passenger vehicle imports from Dec. 1, announcing provisional quotas Tuesday in response to what it called a sharp surge in shipments and an imminent threat of serious injury to European manufacturers.
The quotas apply to hybrid imports from every country, regardless of origin, and can stay in force for a maximum of 200 days, the commission said in a statement.
The move follows an understanding reached at the second EU-China Trade and Investment Consultations on Oct. 9, which aimed to moderate Chinese hybrid exports to the bloc.
How the quotas work
Countries that supplied more than 2% of the EU's hybrid vehicle imports in 2025 will receive individual quotas. A residual quota will cover all other exporters. Each country-specific quota will equal that country's 2025 import volume plus slightly more than 15%. Imports beyond the allotted amounts will not be allowed.
Why Brussels acted
The commission attributed the rise in imports to growing global production overcapacity and a spread of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets. Its findings on the harm to EU producers were stark:
"The investigation showed that EU-based manufacturers of hybrid passenger vehicles are losing market share, putting the long-term viability of their hybrids business at risk – despite a growing EU market. It found that the threat of serious injury to EU industry is imminent, requiring safeguard measures to protect EU producers," the statement said.
What comes next
The safeguard investigation, opened on Oct. 30, covers full hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs). The commission may impose definitive safeguard measures within nine months of the probe's launch. That window can be extended by up to two more months.
The quotas apply to hybrid imports from every country, regardless of origin, and can stay in force for a maximum of 200 days, the commission said in a statement.
The move follows an understanding reached at the second EU-China Trade and Investment Consultations on Oct. 9, which aimed to moderate Chinese hybrid exports to the bloc.
How the quotas work
Countries that supplied more than 2% of the EU's hybrid vehicle imports in 2025 will receive individual quotas. A residual quota will cover all other exporters. Each country-specific quota will equal that country's 2025 import volume plus slightly more than 15%. Imports beyond the allotted amounts will not be allowed.
Why Brussels acted
The commission attributed the rise in imports to growing global production overcapacity and a spread of trade-restrictive measures in other major markets. Its findings on the harm to EU producers were stark:
"The investigation showed that EU-based manufacturers of hybrid passenger vehicles are losing market share, putting the long-term viability of their hybrids business at risk – despite a growing EU market. It found that the threat of serious injury to EU industry is imminent, requiring safeguard measures to protect EU producers," the statement said.
What comes next
The safeguard investigation, opened on Oct. 30, covers full hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs). The commission may impose definitive safeguard measures within nine months of the probe's launch. That window can be extended by up to two more months.
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